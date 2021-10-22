Salus Opens Expanded Location in Middletown; Grand Reopening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Middletown, NJ, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Salus: CrossFit, Nutrition, Barbell Club has recently moved into a new, spacious location at the Fountain Ridge Plaza 1680 Route 35. The City of Middletown and Salus will be commemorating the reopening with a Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. A cocktail party for members will follow.
Salus prides itself on their great coaching staff with decades of fitness education and expertise along with world class fitness programming to empower members and employees to excel in fitness and life goals. The gym offers a state-of-the-art facility and equipment that focuses on functional body movements, strength training, gymnastic movements and metabolic conditioning. In addition to CrossFit for adults, Salus provides coach-led fitness classes for kids as young as 6 years old through teens. They are also a USAW & USAPL Sanctioned Barbell Club and provide Nutrition Coaching services. The organization’s success (est. 2013) in Middletown has prompted their expansion to accommodate existing and new members.
Salus co-owners, Gino & Angela Salveo, invite the community to join in on the fun by trying out a free trial class. “I get to change lives for a living and I’m so honored that I get to share my passion for health and fitness with the City of Middletown,” said Angela Salveo, co-owner of Salus. “Our success in the community has been even greater than expected throughout the past year with COVID. We really are very grateful.”
Whether you are looking to get in shape and regain energy or train for a sport, Salus invites you to be a part of their community and finally get the results you deserve. “Salus isn’t just a gym. We’re building a supportive community full of fun, fitness and accountability,” said co-owner Gino Salveo. “I love teaching our members about proper movements, correct techniques, injury prevention, and guiding them towards becoming their very best self.”
About Salus
Co-founded by Gino and Angela Salveo in 2013, Salus offers monthly membership for CrossFit, Barbell Club training times, personal training and nutrition coaching for athletes of all ages. Want to join a gym where you actually want to go? We are committed to providing a safe, supportive and challenging environment for you to develop and maintain health and fitness for life. Call or text 732-800-1269. For more information, visit www.salusnj.com or find Salus on Facebook or Instagram @salusnj.
Salus prides itself on their great coaching staff with decades of fitness education and expertise along with world class fitness programming to empower members and employees to excel in fitness and life goals. The gym offers a state-of-the-art facility and equipment that focuses on functional body movements, strength training, gymnastic movements and metabolic conditioning. In addition to CrossFit for adults, Salus provides coach-led fitness classes for kids as young as 6 years old through teens. They are also a USAW & USAPL Sanctioned Barbell Club and provide Nutrition Coaching services. The organization’s success (est. 2013) in Middletown has prompted their expansion to accommodate existing and new members.
Salus co-owners, Gino & Angela Salveo, invite the community to join in on the fun by trying out a free trial class. “I get to change lives for a living and I’m so honored that I get to share my passion for health and fitness with the City of Middletown,” said Angela Salveo, co-owner of Salus. “Our success in the community has been even greater than expected throughout the past year with COVID. We really are very grateful.”
Whether you are looking to get in shape and regain energy or train for a sport, Salus invites you to be a part of their community and finally get the results you deserve. “Salus isn’t just a gym. We’re building a supportive community full of fun, fitness and accountability,” said co-owner Gino Salveo. “I love teaching our members about proper movements, correct techniques, injury prevention, and guiding them towards becoming their very best self.”
About Salus
Co-founded by Gino and Angela Salveo in 2013, Salus offers monthly membership for CrossFit, Barbell Club training times, personal training and nutrition coaching for athletes of all ages. Want to join a gym where you actually want to go? We are committed to providing a safe, supportive and challenging environment for you to develop and maintain health and fitness for life. Call or text 732-800-1269. For more information, visit www.salusnj.com or find Salus on Facebook or Instagram @salusnj.
Contact
SalusContact
Angela Salveo
732-800-1269
salusnj.com
angela@salusnj.com
Angela Salveo
732-800-1269
salusnj.com
angela@salusnj.com
Categories