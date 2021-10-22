AVPro Edge’s MXNet Elevates Premium Digital’s Unique Penthouse Project
Premium Digital Control & Automation used MXNet, an AV over IP video distribution ecosystem from AVPro Edge as well as other top-of-the-line technology systems, for a prestigious Ritz Carlton Penthouse project in south Florida. Premium integrated the best audio, video, lighting, automated window treatments, climate control, surveillance, flood protection and secured networks.
Hollywood, FL, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When Shaun Elwin of Premium Digital Control & Automation got a call to make the “biggest and baddest” system in a penthouse of the Ritz Carlton Residences in Miami Beach, Florida, he knew he needed something special to make it happen. Enter AVPro Edge.
The Job
Every single aspect of this penthouse had unique features integrated throughout. This was a one-of-a-kind space to call home with sixteen audio zones, seven video zones and one screening room. The audio/video distribution throughout the space needed to support the latest and greatest full HDR formats and Dolby Vision.
The client approached the team with intentions to control every device in the penthouse with smart technology and for it to be built for scalability in order to easily add more devices. One of the main elements the client requested was a system that would react at the speed of sound. He emphasized a desire for his system to be the “biggest and baddest” in the building - a system his friends would be envious of.
Knowing the customer was looking to create something truly remarkable, the Premium Digital Control & Automation design team knew AVPro Edge was the go-to choice to enhance this system’s capabilities while also ensuring the best quality possible.
The team combined top-of-the-line technology from AVPro to make this smart home the smartest at the Ritz Carlton. They moved forward on integrating the best audio, video, lighting, automated window treatments, climate control, surveillance, flood protection, and secured networks.
The Solution
Premium Digital Control & Automation has a comprehensive team of analysts that meet weekly to review the latest industry hardware and software to enhance its projects. These analysts not only suggested using AVPro, but the entire team of technicians and programmers did as well. Premium Digital has been using AVPro for years and were extremely happy with the quality. Needless to say, AVPro Edge was the first choice.
“It is nice to know that when you contact AVPro, you’ll be speaking to an AV professional.” -- Shaun Elwin when asked about contacting AVPro Edge Technical Support
The team reviewed it using a standard 16x16 video chassis or a MoIP solution, but neither would have met the specific needs for the magnitude of this project. Therefore, the only choice for this scope was MXNet by AVPro Edge for its speed, control, and scalability.
For this project, it was a no-brainer to use Control4 as the main control system because of how easily it integrates with AVPro’s IP Drivers. The team located the exact driver they needed on the resources page of the AVPro website -- and set up the system smoothly. They used Binary 8K HDMI cables for video source interconnects and Planet Wave cable for audio sources and audio out downmix from the encoders. They effortlessly implemented the AVPro products into the entire Control4 system. The controller interface was user-friendly for the technicians to navigate and program. Every product came with an informative instruction manual for the team to review when general questions came up.
One question about the AVPro products arose during the installation, so they picked up the phone and called the 1-800 number on the AVPro website for support. “It was a pleasure to speak to a live tech support who was able to answer our question immediately, and assist remotely. While most companies are switching to automated robotic response, it is nice to know that when you contact AVPro, you’ll be speaking to an AV Professional.”
The Finish
With a successful install under their belt, Shaun answered a few questions about the project as it wrapped up.
Are you happy with the outcome of using an AVPro Edge Matrix Switcher?
"The AVPro Edge Matrix Switcher made integration easy for this project. It allowed for more than enough outputs for our AV needs. It gave us the ability to add more devices later when needed. The speed of switching and multi-view functionality is quick and unmatched to any other switcher we have previously used."
What did you like best about our products/solution?
"We truly enjoyed how easy the AVPro products were to integrate and deploy. As an added benefit, it’s remarkable how responsive this system is. The speed of these devices makes setup a breeze."
Would you use this solution again?
"Absolutely. We plan to use MXnet in all our projects as we know it’s a product we can rely on."
About Premium Digital Control & Automation
Based in south Florida, Premium Digital Control & Automation provides turnkey smart home and workplace solutions from West Palm Beach to Miami. We customize smart homes in line with customers’ lifestyle and personal needs using top brands such as Control4 and other systems. Our services include planning, designing and installing surround sound audio to amplify your single rooms, multiple rooms and whole spaces. We also integrate smart TVs and projectors for the ultimate moviegoing experience in your home. Our centralized lighting setup lets you control color, temperature and intensity for your different moods and for energy efficiency. We also program centralized voice and app surveillance control panels as well as energy saving, climate control and protection systems. Schedule a home or office visit with our highly trained and trusted technicians now.
A special shoutout goes out to all involved in this project, including Randy Toth (President); Shaun E. (Project Manager/Designer); John M.(Supervisor/Lead Programmer); Jaciel C. (Lead Technician); Manny V. (Technician/Programmer); Jason S. (CAD Engineering), and Anel S. (Jr. Technician)
To inquire about a project, call Premium Digital Control & Automation at 954-637-1361, email info@premiumdigitalcontrol.com, or visit www.preimumdigitalcontrol.com.
