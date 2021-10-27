AutomotiveOnly.com Announces New Technology That Provides Instant Black Book Trade Value Certificates on Conquest Digital Marketing Platforms
Miramar Beach, FL, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AutomotiveOnly.com today announced that new technology will now provide instant Black Book Trade Value Certificates on most digital conquest marketing platforms.
CEO, Steve Humphries made the announcement today saying, “For several months we’ve offered the Instant Black Book Value Certificates on our customer database platforms. New technology now allows us to add this feature on most digital conquest marketing platforms. We simply place the 'Value Your Trade' image on the marketing creative on Power Email (conquest email – 100,000 deployments), GeoMobile Marketing (geofencing), Facebook4Dealers and others). When the recipient clicks on the image, the consumer is prompted to provide their cell phone to receive the Instant Black Book Trade Value Certificate. Within seconds the certificate is provided via cell phone. Simultaneously, the customer information goes directly to a dealers CRM and designated email addresses.”
Director of Sales Steve Sanchez said, “The reaction has been amazing to this platform. Prior, we were only able to provide the Instant Black Book Trade Value Certificates to a Dealers customer base. The new technology allows Dealers to conquest the purchase of vehicles to help increase depleted inventories due to the chip shortage.”
Laura Humphries, COO added, "At AO we are always on the cutting-edge with our marketing products, and Conquest Instant Black Book Value Certificates is a great new tool for dealers to purchase vehicles in their local markets."
AutomotiveOnly.com, LLC is a full-service automotive digital advertising agency based in Miramar Beach Florida. AutomotiveOnly.com is a leader in automotive shopper data capture technology with Power Pixel, Power Email, Power Text, GeoMobile Marketing, Facebook4Dealers and others. AutomotiveOnly.com also offers traditional digital marketing platforms including, SEO, SEM, Retargeting and more reaching Auto Shoppers at every point of consideration. For more information contact us at 800.591.5719 Ext. 700.
