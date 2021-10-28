Free of Fear - a New Trend in Fashion Accessories
Sustainable, one-of-a-kind luxury products celebrate the heroism of US Fire Fighters and help save the environment one-hose-at-a-time. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student Byron Matysek, 18, creatively upcycles decommissioned fire hoses into luxury fashion accessories. Two runs at the Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place.
Byron Matysek, 18, (center in the picture) a high school senior, has developed a unique concept to celebrate the heroism of US Fire Fighters and help save the environment one hose at a time.
This creative upcycling of decommissioned fire hoses into luxury fashion accessories had its first two runs at the iconic Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place. The fashion accessories include a credit card holder, high fashion unisex belts, business cases and several sizes of zippered document protection sleeves.
“I first began Free of Fear as just an idea of reusing materials and trying to create something out of almost anything. I began to take my ideas seriously once I saw the impact that my ideas could have, not only on the fashion industry but also the environment,” explains Byron Matysek. “Even though founded in South Florida where I live and go to school, Free of Fear is working closely with the fashion industry in Chicago to bring awareness of our mission, goals, and product to Chicago and the surrounding community.”
All of the Free of Fear upcycled items are made in South Florida, where Matysek oversees every aspect of the organization. He is involved in the design and execution and the process of bringing these products to market. The flagship product launch in Chicago at the Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place is the first step to spreading more awareness about the Free of Fear fashion line.
Matysek goes on to explain, “We want to support our fellow American industries, products, businesses and ultimately people, while we celebrate the heroism of the US Fire Fighters. That’s why it is so important to me that the Free of Fear products are made in the USA.”
Byron Matysek hopes that upcycling these fire hoses will make a resounding impact in the fashion industry, so the fashion industry becomes more sustainable. This 18-year-old high-schooler is celebrating the heroism of the US Fire Fighters and helping save the environment one hose at a time.
The success of Free of Fear fashion adventure does not come alone for Byron, he is also a Managing Partner in Fuel Door Gloves LLC.
www.FuelGoorGloves.com
