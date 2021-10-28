Free of Fear - a New Trend in Fashion Accessories

Sustainable, one-of-a-kind luxury products celebrate the heroism of US Fire Fighters and help save the environment one-hose-at-a-time. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student Byron Matysek, 18, creatively upcycles decommissioned fire hoses into luxury fashion accessories. Two runs at the Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place.