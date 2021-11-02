Three Exceptional Math Courses for Pre-K to 1st Grade from Super Star by Help Me 2 Learn Company
The Help Me 2 Learn Company announces the completion of a new series of math mini courses for Pre-K to 1st grade.
Oceanside, CA, November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Super Star by Help Me 2 Learn Company is proud to announce the release of three exceptional math courses for Pre-K to 1st grade.
This is the first in a series of online math courses for schools that are designed to reinforce the development of math skills for students.
The titles of the three new math courses are:
- Super Star Numbers - Number Recognition – teaches the numbers 1 to 30, the order of the numbers: PreK - K
- Super Star Numbers – Counting – teaches counting to 10, to 20, and to 30: K
- Super Star Numbers – Math – teaches addition, subtraction and sequencing: K – 1
The Help Me 2 Learn Company has offered beginning math in its very popular Letters & Numbers program for over twenty years. Now that content has been split and expanded into two language arts courses and three math courses. Here are the numbers: in Letters & Numbers there are 14 stars in the math section, in the combined math series there 34 stars.
By splitting the courses, each course is now focused on developing math skills in small, well defined progressive steps. Each course features a wide variety of multimedia content making the course engaging and fun. The content features songs, activities, speed rounds and exciting games. The student progress is displayed on the Super Star page with goal of achieving the “Gold Star Certificate of Achievement.”
New Features:
- More skill specific - by breaking the math into three separate courses, it will now be easier for teachers to target the skills that students need to work on. Each course has a pre-test and post-test, so teachers who are unsure about where a student stands can use these tests to help.
- Progress is now displayed at the top under the name of the student showing the goal of achieving at Super Star Gold Certificate of Achievement.
- Speed Rounds are now included as part of the Super Star system. These one- minute exercises are a great way to build math skills, but were not required in Letters & Numbers. Teachers can adjust the number of correct answers required from the student management system.
- Many more games. Several new games were added to make learning math more engaging and more fun. Many of the new games help build beginning addition and subtraction skills.
You are invited to try an open access to all three courses with a link that is good until November 12: https://superstar.HM2L.com/math. User name (2 or any number from 2 to 20), password: star.
