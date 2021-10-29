Pascal Biosciences Announces Financing

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (“Pascal” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PAS) (OTC: PSCBF) (FSE: 6PB-FF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 9,000,000 units (each a “Unit”) of securities at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000.00 (the “Offering”).