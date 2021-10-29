Bac Lieu Gas Power Plant’s LNG Terminal to be Included in the Latest Overall Master Plan on Vietnam’s Seaport System Development

The floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal of the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”), led by Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”), has been added into the overall master plan on Vietnam’s seaport system development in the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision toward 2050, under Decision 1579/QĐ-TTg dated September 22, 2021 of Vietnam’s Prime Minister.