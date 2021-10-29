Bac Lieu Gas Power Plant’s LNG Terminal to be Included in the Latest Overall Master Plan on Vietnam’s Seaport System Development
The floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal of the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”), led by Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”), has been added into the overall master plan on Vietnam’s seaport system development in the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision toward 2050, under Decision 1579/QĐ-TTg dated September 22, 2021 of Vietnam’s Prime Minister.
Houston, TX, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to the latest overall master plan on Vietnam’s seaport system development which has just been issued under the Decision of Prime Minister H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, Vinh Hau, a Port in Bac Lieu Seaport, has been approved with the function of a liquefied/gas terminal for the Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project. In addition, the Prime Minister has established a special taskforce on speeding up investment disbursement in the country with the Project prioritized on the agenda.
As stipulated in the master plan, Vinh Hau, a Port of Bac Lieu Seaport (Group 5), will receive large ships up to 150,000 tons to be located in the land and waters off Vinh Hau, a commune, Bac Lieu province. According to the system design of Stena Power & LNG Solutions AS, a DOE partner, the receiving LNG terminal for the Project will include the following main items: LNG floating storage unit (FSU); Self-installing regasification system (SRP) and a Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT); and Water area for the mooring of LNG carriers (LNGCs) and mooring of the LNG FSU), including the water surface area for the turnaround of LNGCs. Stena also announced earlier that the company, together with the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN), has successfully tested the SRP model (designed as a a non-rigid, movable terminal (Jetty-Less)) and FSU for the Project.
“Our offshore LNG regasification terminal is vital infrastructure for our overall project. This novel design will showcase our ability to import LNG to the Mekong Delta where the tidal variations are more challenging. The government has prioritized the socio-economic development of the Mekong Delta and ensure energy security for the southern part of the country and we are happy to accommodate them.” - Bobby Quintos, Managing Director
The floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal supplying LNG for the Project is an inseparable part of the Bac Lieu Thermal center which was already included in the Government Power Development Plan VII revised (PDP7r). The Prime Minister’s approval to add the floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal to the overall masterplan of Vietnam’s seaport system is a crucial decision which provides the legal basis for the Project’s Feasibility Study report, a mandatory procedure in the preparation phase, submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade which is finalizing its appraisal.
“We thank the Prime Minister H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, the central government of Vietnam and the invaluable support of the leaders of Bac Lieu Province in their continued support on the Project. The inclusion in Vietnam’s seaport master plan is a testament to the government’s decisive action consistent with the administration’s dual-policy agenda on economic growth and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.”
About Delta Offshore Energy
Delta Offshore Energy PTE (“DOE”) is a company focused on project origination and development in clean energy. DOE is the owner of the 3,200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power project which was approved by the Prime Minister for inclusion into Vietnam’s National Power Development Plan 7 revised (“PDP7R”). DOE received the Investment Registration Certificate in Vietnam in January 2020. The Project is the first domestic integrated LNG-to-Power project that is 100% privately-funded.
For more information, please visit: deltaoffshoreenergy.com
Media Contact:
Ms. Miriam Quintos
Head of Communications and US Government Advocacy
Miriam.m@deltaoe.com
+1-956-330-0038
