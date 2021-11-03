Integrity Now Insurance Brokers Offers California Wide Nonprofit and Faith-Based Organizations Protection from Liabilities with Affordable & Comprehensive Insurance
Experienced brokers at the company can connect you to reliable insurance companies that offer a holistic suite of insurance services across California.
Long Beach, CA, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The devastating COVID-19 pandemic helped communities across the globe understand the true importance of nonprofits and faith-based organizations such as churches. Many found relief as they took refuge in safe sanctuaries during the stringent lockdowns imposed by the pandemic that left many without basic essentials, such as food and clean drinking water.
People across the country resort to houses of worship to find peace, but this doesn't exclude them from being dragged to court for property disputes, discriminatory employment practices and personal injury cases, sexual misconduct lawsuits, and more. They're also not safe from frequent violent attacks, theft, arson, and other malicious crimes. These unprecedented dangers can severely impact a church's ability to continue operating, which is why church insurance is a necessity. Integrity Now Insurance Brokers, an independent insurance agent company located in California, specializes in church insurance coverage and serves churches in several states, including Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Texas, Ohio and Colorado.
The leading insurance and risk management company has a robust network containing various top church insurance companies, allowing churches and nonprofits to select the most comprehensive package that suits their needs while ensuring the protection and safety of the ministry's property and congregation.
Speaking about their services, a representative from the company said, "Churches and nonprofits are essential cornerstones for the community. At Integrity Now, we strive to go above and beyond to help our clients connect with reliable insurance carriers that specialize in nonprofits and faith-based organizations. We only work with insurance companies that have been rated highly by the AM Best. If you're running a church or a nonprofit organization and need a comprehensive insurance policy, there's no one better than our team of experts that'll go an extra mile to devise a strategy so that you can enjoy peace of mind knowing your organization is prepared to stand strong through any tough situation."
The company provides a range of insurance products dealing with nonprofit and church insurance, including church liability insurance, workers' compensation insurance, church property insurance, house of worship insurance, host of church insurance services at industry-competitive rates. They also offer insurance coverage for mission trips and auto insurance for churches maintaining a fleet of vehicles.
The company's owner is an experienced youth pastor who understands the complexities of running a nonprofit and religious organization. They're California's top choice for getting personalized coverage plans to streamline protection for employees, volunteers, members, property, and more.
About Integrity Now Insurance Brokers
Integrity Now Insurance Brokers is a leading insurance agency that's based in Long Beach, CA. They are affiliated with some top-rated insurance carriers and provide clients with a diverse range of insurance products for nonprofits and churches. The company offers clients comprehensive insurance coverages at a competitive price. Their experienced and licensed staff focuses on Church Insurance in several states, including Texas, California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Washington, and Ohio.
Contact Information
Website: https://churchpropertyinsurance.com/
Phone: 562-606-1030
Fax: 877-470-9355
Address: 6285 E. Spring Street, 457 Long Beach, CA 90808
People across the country resort to houses of worship to find peace, but this doesn't exclude them from being dragged to court for property disputes, discriminatory employment practices and personal injury cases, sexual misconduct lawsuits, and more. They're also not safe from frequent violent attacks, theft, arson, and other malicious crimes. These unprecedented dangers can severely impact a church's ability to continue operating, which is why church insurance is a necessity. Integrity Now Insurance Brokers, an independent insurance agent company located in California, specializes in church insurance coverage and serves churches in several states, including Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Texas, Ohio and Colorado.
The leading insurance and risk management company has a robust network containing various top church insurance companies, allowing churches and nonprofits to select the most comprehensive package that suits their needs while ensuring the protection and safety of the ministry's property and congregation.
Speaking about their services, a representative from the company said, "Churches and nonprofits are essential cornerstones for the community. At Integrity Now, we strive to go above and beyond to help our clients connect with reliable insurance carriers that specialize in nonprofits and faith-based organizations. We only work with insurance companies that have been rated highly by the AM Best. If you're running a church or a nonprofit organization and need a comprehensive insurance policy, there's no one better than our team of experts that'll go an extra mile to devise a strategy so that you can enjoy peace of mind knowing your organization is prepared to stand strong through any tough situation."
The company provides a range of insurance products dealing with nonprofit and church insurance, including church liability insurance, workers' compensation insurance, church property insurance, house of worship insurance, host of church insurance services at industry-competitive rates. They also offer insurance coverage for mission trips and auto insurance for churches maintaining a fleet of vehicles.
The company's owner is an experienced youth pastor who understands the complexities of running a nonprofit and religious organization. They're California's top choice for getting personalized coverage plans to streamline protection for employees, volunteers, members, property, and more.
About Integrity Now Insurance Brokers
Integrity Now Insurance Brokers is a leading insurance agency that's based in Long Beach, CA. They are affiliated with some top-rated insurance carriers and provide clients with a diverse range of insurance products for nonprofits and churches. The company offers clients comprehensive insurance coverages at a competitive price. Their experienced and licensed staff focuses on Church Insurance in several states, including Texas, California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Washington, and Ohio.
Contact Information
Website: https://churchpropertyinsurance.com/
Phone: 562-606-1030
Fax: 877-470-9355
Address: 6285 E. Spring Street, 457 Long Beach, CA 90808
Contact
Integrity Now Insurance BrokersContact
Kevin Edwards
562-606-1030
https://churchpropertyinsurance.com
Kevin Edwards
562-606-1030
https://churchpropertyinsurance.com
Categories