Rachael Neary Named Account Administrator at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rachael Neary has been named an account administrator in the Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. She will work with senior management to further the account management and policy servicing activities supplied to the company’s national network of agents and brokers.
“Rachael joins us as a dedicated professional motivated to learn the complex environmental and construction-related insurance marketplace,” says Maydelis Torres, vice president in RT Specialty's Environmental and Construction Professional Practice. “Her prior experience within the property and casualty industry will provide a valuable building block for helping our clients daily and ascending through the ranks of this organization. Our goal is to grow and nurture the very best talent in an environment driven to be recognized as the industry’s premier and most knowledgeable resource.”
Before joining RT ECP, Neary served as an underwriter’s assistant at Bass Underwriters in Jersey City, New Jersey. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from Stockton University in addition to the AINS designation from The Institutes.
A resident of Mount Holly, New Jersey, Neary can be reached at 609-469-2654 or rachael.neary@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
For more information, please visit rtpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
Media Contact:
Sheryl Barr
Director of Marketing & Communications
RT Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
609-528-3884
