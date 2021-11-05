Image Options Promotes SVP of Sales and Marketing to C-Suite
California based retail and experiential design company promotes Barry Polan to Chief Revenue Officer.
Los Angeles, CA, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Image Options, a California-based experiential design and fabrication company, has recently promoted Barry Polan to Chief Revenue Officer from SVP of Sales and Marketing in order to allow for the execution of multiple planned growth initiatives.
Barry Polan joined Image Options in February of 2020. Prior to joining Image Options, he served as a Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of Archway Marketing, headquartered in Minneapolis as well as the EVP of a SaaS technology start-up, Material Bank. Barry graduated from University at Albany, NY with a Bachelor’s of Science and in 2011, he earned his MBA, with a Finance concentration from the University of Redlands.
“Barry joined the company 30 days prior to the pandemic lockdowns and has provided rock solid leadership every day since. We could not have succeeded as we did, during some very difficult times, without Barry Polan. He has been an incredible asset to Image Options. It is my great pleasure to announce that Barry Polan is being promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.” – Dave Bales, Chief Executive Officer.
During the height of the pandemic, Image Options maintained strong revenue by quickly pivoting its manufacturing and sales to critical PPE needs. Now, as national retailers and Fortune 1000 companies see a clear path toward normalization, Image Options has seen business return to previous peak levels. “Barry’s tremendous skill and ability to motivate and drive to action on many simultaneous initiatives, played a major role in our full recovery.” – Bales
In his new role of Chief Revenue Officer, Barry will assume oversight of our client services department in addition to sales and marketing. This increased responsibility will better position Image Options to achieve our aggressive expansion goals in the upcoming year.
About Image Options
For 21 years Image Options has specialized in creating inspirational, high-impact visual solutions, making them a leader in the printing, surface imaging, display and visual communications industry. From initial conception to production, from design and fabrication to installation, Image Options delivers immersive and experiential visual communication solutions for retail, tradeshows, events, corporate environments and more. This unique approach has earned Image Options a reputation for turning the improbable into reality. Envision lives here. Learn more at www.imageoptions.net.
Contact
Dave Bales
949-586-7665
www.imageoptions.net
