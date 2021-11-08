United Pacific Launches Newly Redesigned UPcarparts Online Store
Long Beach, CA, November 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned online store at UPcarparts.com. The company’s online store offers user-friendly experience with improved navigation, new features and modern design while allowing customers to see the full product portfolio United Pacific can offer.
“We listened to our customers and worked hard to find ways to improve the overall shopping experience and we believe the new online store will provide customers with a unique shopping experience and quicker access to United Pacific classic car parts,” said Jai Baek, Marketing & Creative Director.
Created with the user experience in mind, the online store includes many new features to help shoppers easily browse through United Pacific products. New features include:
· New Account Dashboard will put our users to manage and monitor their accounts.
· My Garage will filter the parts & accessories for customers who own specific vehicles.
· Improved Product and YMM Filters which allows users to easily narrow down the product portfolio by category or year specific model.
· Great Content to engage our audience with the builder collaboration stories, photos, videos, relevant news, and event information.
About United Pacific Industries
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer classic car & truck parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard so you can Get your parts & Build your passion. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for classic cars. For more information, call 866.327.5288 or visit UPcarparts.com Follow United Pacific: facebook.com/UPcarparts or Instagram: @UPcarparts
“We listened to our customers and worked hard to find ways to improve the overall shopping experience and we believe the new online store will provide customers with a unique shopping experience and quicker access to United Pacific classic car parts,” said Jai Baek, Marketing & Creative Director.
Created with the user experience in mind, the online store includes many new features to help shoppers easily browse through United Pacific products. New features include:
· New Account Dashboard will put our users to manage and monitor their accounts.
· My Garage will filter the parts & accessories for customers who own specific vehicles.
· Improved Product and YMM Filters which allows users to easily narrow down the product portfolio by category or year specific model.
· Great Content to engage our audience with the builder collaboration stories, photos, videos, relevant news, and event information.
About United Pacific Industries
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer classic car & truck parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard so you can Get your parts & Build your passion. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for classic cars. For more information, call 866.327.5288 or visit UPcarparts.com Follow United Pacific: facebook.com/UPcarparts or Instagram: @UPcarparts
Contact
United Pacific IndustriesContact
Matthew Eugenio
(562) 421-3888 x1165
www.upcarparts.com
Matthew Eugenio
(562) 421-3888 x1165
www.upcarparts.com
Categories