IMC Token, (i-MoneyCrypto) Launched November 1st, is Now Being Added to Lbank Exchange

Cheyenne, WY, November 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In the future, IMC's vision is to be used for all sorts of things. It will be an important global currency and a powerful tool in global commerce. It will also be the backbone of some of the most secure, reliable and robust systems in the world. IMC aims to have a disruptive influence on many different industries.The IMC Coin three major components:- The IMC (i-Money Crypto) - an ERC-20 token based on IMC blockchain;- The IMC Platform - a free open source decentralized platform for all users to trade goods and services for cryptocurrencies;- The IMC Network - a private network for companies to buy or sell goods and services for fiat currencies.IMC is a project that is focused on building and maintaining a platform. The platform includes an ecosystem with payment solutions, exchange, wallet and other financial services.IMC is the first Blockchain solution on the market that offers a marketplace for goods and services where merchants can pay their suppliers in IMC. All transactions are done through the G-wallet app so there are no extra charges to be paid to other intermediaries (besides for small network fees).Lbank Exchange (#43 exchange on Coinmarketcap)Lbank is an international crypto-exchange that supports both crypto and fiat currencies and will offer trading for IMC/USDT market.IMC is now going to be available for trading 24 hours a day on Lbank Exchange. IMC (i-MoneyCrypto) is an ambitious cryptocurrency project, aiming to provide a complete global infrastructure that satisfies all the needs of the digital economy. IMC strives to provide its users with access to international markets and services.In conclusion, the IMC Company is not willing to stop, they will upgrade their services to fit the qualities of the next generation. There will be an API Platform available, Global Shopping 2.0 will be upgraded as IMC Platform 2.0 in 2022. https://discord.gg/Nw2vaUFQ - Discord channel https://www.imctoken.com/ - Info and photos on IMC https://emetexchange.com/ - Exchange where one can buy IMC https://www.instagram.com/imc_token/ - Info and photos on IMC https://t.me/imoneycrypto/ - Telegram channel