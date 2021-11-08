IMC Token, (i-MoneyCrypto) Launched November 1st, is Now Being Added to Lbank Exchange

IMC (i-MoneyCrypto) is a utility token from WY, USA for global everyday life, backed by real e-commerce communities, like G Point community. IMC is the first Blockchain solution on the market that offers a marketplace for goods and services where merchants can pay their suppliers in Gpoints which can be converted to IMC. All transactions are done through the G-Wallet app where users can eventually exchange tokens for G-points and buy coins with the G-wallet app.