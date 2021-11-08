IMC Token, (i-MoneyCrypto) Launched November 1st, is Now Being Added to Lbank Exchange
IMC (i-MoneyCrypto) is a utility token from WY, USA for global everyday life, backed by real e-commerce communities, like G Point community. IMC is the first Blockchain solution on the market that offers a marketplace for goods and services where merchants can pay their suppliers in Gpoints which can be converted to IMC. All transactions are done through the G-Wallet app where users can eventually exchange tokens for G-points and buy coins with the G-wallet app.
The IMC Coin three major components:
- The IMC (i-Money Crypto) - an ERC-20 token based on IMC blockchain;
- The IMC Platform - a free open source decentralized platform for all users to trade goods and services for cryptocurrencies;
- The IMC Network - a private network for companies to buy or sell goods and services for fiat currencies.
IMC is a project that is focused on building and maintaining a platform. The platform includes an ecosystem with payment solutions, exchange, wallet and other financial services.
IMC is the first Blockchain solution on the market that offers a marketplace for goods and services where merchants can pay their suppliers in IMC. All transactions are done through the G-wallet app so there are no extra charges to be paid to other intermediaries (besides for small network fees).
Lbank Exchange (#43 exchange on Coinmarketcap)
Lbank is an international crypto-exchange that supports both crypto and fiat currencies and will offer trading for IMC/USDT market.
IMC is now going to be available for trading 24 hours a day on Lbank Exchange. IMC (i-MoneyCrypto) is an ambitious cryptocurrency project, aiming to provide a complete global infrastructure that satisfies all the needs of the digital economy. IMC strives to provide its users with access to international markets and services.
In conclusion, the IMC Company is not willing to stop, they will upgrade their services to fit the qualities of the next generation. There will be an API Platform available, Global Shopping 2.0 will be upgraded as IMC Platform 2.0 in 2022.
https://discord.gg/Nw2vaUFQ - Discord channel
https://www.imctoken.com/ - Info and photos on IMC
https://emetexchange.com/ - Exchange where one can buy IMC
https://www.instagram.com/imc_token/ - Info and photos on IMC
https://t.me/imoneycrypto/ - Telegram channel
Jacob Jamora
213-458-9201
IMC Utilities
IMC is the first Blockchain solution in the market that offers a marketplace for goods and services where merchants can pay their suppliers in IMC. All transactions are done through the G-wallet app so there are no extra charges to be paid to other intermediaries (besides for small network fees).
(IMC) is being listed on Lbank
LBank listing; IMC (i Money Crypto) will be listed on LBank at 14:00 on November 10, 2021 (UTC+8), the details are as follows: Trading Pair: IMC/USDT; Deposit Enable: 15:00 on November 9, 2021 (UTC+8); Trading Open: 14:00 on November 10, 2021 (UTC+8); Withdrawal Enable: 15:00 on November 11