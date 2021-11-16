Bareburger Kitchen + Bar Launches New Menu & Cocktails in Chelsea, NYC
New York, NY, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- There’s something for everyone at Bareburger, and soon there’s going to be even more at the clean comfort food restaurant’s Chelsea location. Meat-lovers, devoted vegans, and omnivores alike all have reason to rejoice, as the brand announced today a new menu, new vibes & good times, rolled out on November 13th. The menu isn’t the only thing getting a makeover, as the Chelsea outpost will also be rockin' a new name: Bareburger kitchen+bar.
The brand isn’t new to changing with the times. What started as a burger joint focused on the unique and exotic (think ostrich, elk, and lamb burgers), has evolved into a dietary restriction-friendly haven where plant-based, meat-lovers can come together. By partnering with brands like Good Catch and Impossible, plus adding specials like lobster mac-n-cheese and spicy butternut squash, Bareburger kitchen+bar is a neighborhood go-to where you don't have to choose between eating well, eating ethically or breaking the bank.
Bareburger kitchen+bar isn’t ditching the company’s sustainable ethos or community commitment, but it is reinventing itself - down to how it serves up its burgers. Not only will two smashed patties be the standard, but the revamped menu will also feature an entirely new, game-changing section with shares, bowls, and (most excitingly) cocktails. These additions mean guests can do everything from order a feel-good bowl like "The Moroccan" (harissa grilled chicken, cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, tomatoes, and green goddess dressing), to order shares "for the table," or unwind with a craft cocktail.
The new cocktail program, which balances tradition and innovation with both classic cocktails and specialty drinks, smashes this goal just like its burgers. The beer and wine Happy Hour, which runs Monday-Thursday, gives guests yet another reason to smile with half-off draft beers, wine bottles, and more.
Chelsea residents are the first lucky recipients of Bareburger kitchen+bar’s new concept, but its highly anticipated menu is just the beginning of the restaurant truly making something for everyone.
About Bareburger
Bareburger is the leader in America’s “better burger” trend, emphasizing high-quality, ethically sourced, organic ingredients in a casual environment. Founded in 2009 in a vacant bakery in Astoria, New York, Bareburger has grown to 38 restaurants across the United States, with locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Ohio. Bareburger is ranked among the 10 most sustainable restaurants in America and a “breakout brand” by Restaurant News.
Nick Bucciero
347-882-4448
www.bareburger.com
