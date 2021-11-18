“On The Record With Sarina Fazan” Celebrates Milestone 100th Episode, Launches New Spin-Offs
Tampa, FL, November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This week, Emmy-award winning journalist and producer Sarina Fazan celebrated the 100th episode of her show, “On The Record With Sarina Fazan," at the Red House Streaming studios in St. Petersburg, Florida. The milestone episode also launched the "Love in America" and "Dating in America" spin-off series, which will air on the Sarina Fazan Network (www.sarinafazannetwork.tv) and stream on social media.
Fazan, who has successfully set up seven couples and is officiating the wedding of her eighth couple in 2022, said, “As a journalist with two decades of experience, I have heard a lot of great stories. I am in love with love and truly hope to spread this incredible feeling to my viewers who tune in every week. We need more lighthearted stories to lift spirits and love does just that!”
Special guests Brian and Molly Auld joined Fazan at Red House Streaming studios for the 100th episode of “On The Record With Sarina Fazan” with a “Love in America” story of their own, as a kick off to the new series. Brian Auld, who is the President of the Tampa Bay Rays, and his wife, Molly, credit a Post-It note and a determined grandmother for the start of their relationship.
Auld said, “Molly and I are honored to be part of this milestone show, celebrating love and all that is great about Tampa Bay. At the Rays, we’re committed to our community, and it’s clear that Sarina is too. We’re excited for her as she expands her show line-up and has a larger platform to share even more local stories.”
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Martín Gramática and his wife Ashlee will be featured on an upcoming episode of “Love in America,” which will stream live on November 24.
The “Love in America” series will celebrate couples who are married, while “Dating in America” will focus on singles.
“On The Record With Sarina Fazan” will continue to cover the stories of interesting people and trending topics for Tampa Bay fans and listeners across the nation.
“I want everyone to be able to watch the show and see a little bit of themselves in it. I want people to know how much I care about every story in every episode,” said Fazan.
Watch “On The Record With Sarina Fazan,” “Love in America,” and “Dating in America” on the Sarina Fazan Network (www.sarinafazannetwork.tv) or on Fazan’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Listen to the “On The Record With Sarina Fazan” podcast on Apple, Libsyn, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are found.
The Sarina Fazan Network is the first 24/7 broadcast network to be launched by Red House Streaming.
About Sarina Fazan Media: As a four-time Emmy Award-winning television anchor and reporter, Sarina Fazan has told the stories of Tampa Bay for more than two decades. She made her producing debut in 2020 on Investigation Discovery’s "Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up.” As the owner of Sarina Fazan Media, she is using her proven experience as a storyteller to help businesses and individuals succeed in their dreams. Whether through the traditional media or emerging media platforms, Fazan helps her clients craft the most engaging and compelling approach to their communications. Learn more: www.sarinafazan.com
About Red House Streaming: Powered by CP Communications, Red House Streaming is dedicated to providing custom IP production and streaming solutions for every type of live event or recorded programming. Featuring a 5,600-square-foot production complex and network operations center in St. Petersburg, Florida, as well as a complete family of mobile production and streaming packages, the Red House Streaming ecosystem is accessible to clients wherever and whenever needed. Offering innovative broadcast and streaming solutions, Red House Streaming’s mission is to support, enable, and simplify the creation and delivery of broadcast-quality media content. Learn more: https://redhousestreaming.com/
The Sarina Fazan Network is the first 24/7 broadcast network to be launched by Red House Streaming.
