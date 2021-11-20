2021 Toys for Tots Collection Under Way in Flemington
Flemington, NJ, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington is teaming up with the US Marine Corps Reserve to support their annual Toys for Tots drive as a drop-off site.
New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Farmers of Flemington building located at 23 Royal Road in Flemington between 8:00am and 4:00pm M-F. Cash donations will also be accepted in lieu of toys.
“Toys for Tots is a wonderful tradition, and it feels great to know we’re helping children have a special holiday,” said Scott St. Angel, President of Farmers. “With all the supply chain problems happening right now in the aftermath of COVID-19, the need is greater than ever so please shop early and stop by to drop off a toy. It’s an opportunity to make a child’s Christmas a special one.”
About Toys for Tots
Since 1947, the US Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots has been collecting new toys, which are then distributed to needy children in their respective communities.
About Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Founded in 1856, Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington is a Mutual Property and Casualty insurance company that has been protecting New Jersey homes and businesses for over 160 years. The company is rated A-, Excellent by AM Best. More information is available on the company’s website at www.farmersofflemington.com.
New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Farmers of Flemington building located at 23 Royal Road in Flemington between 8:00am and 4:00pm M-F. Cash donations will also be accepted in lieu of toys.
“Toys for Tots is a wonderful tradition, and it feels great to know we’re helping children have a special holiday,” said Scott St. Angel, President of Farmers. “With all the supply chain problems happening right now in the aftermath of COVID-19, the need is greater than ever so please shop early and stop by to drop off a toy. It’s an opportunity to make a child’s Christmas a special one.”
About Toys for Tots
Since 1947, the US Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots has been collecting new toys, which are then distributed to needy children in their respective communities.
About Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Founded in 1856, Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington is a Mutual Property and Casualty insurance company that has been protecting New Jersey homes and businesses for over 160 years. The company is rated A-, Excellent by AM Best. More information is available on the company’s website at www.farmersofflemington.com.
Contact
Farmers Insurance Company of FlemingtonContact
Conny Boettcher
908-782-4120 x106
www.farmersofflemington.com
Conny Boettcher
908-782-4120 x106
www.farmersofflemington.com
Categories