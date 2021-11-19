David Blaze Launches New Superhero Book for Kids
"Select Your Superpower" is an interactive adventure for middle graders. Children can become faster, stronger, invisible and can teleport, walk through walls, freeze time and even shape-shift into a marvelous creature. It’s all up to them!
Orlando, FL, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- David Blaze, best known for writing "Frozen 2: The Deluxe Junior Novelization" and "My Fox Ate My Homework," releases "Select Your Superpower" in paperback and Kindle eBook on November 20, 2021. The bestselling author will also release the hardcover edition in time for Christmas 2021.
Blaze writes books for kids of all ages but focuses on middle graders, ages 7-12. "Select Your Superpower" is an interactive adventure where children choose from seven superpowers, then decide how to use theirs to save the day.
"Select Your Superpower" has 236 pages, 46 endings, and 32 lineart action illustrations. Get it on Amazon.com here and find out more about David Blaze's books at davidblazebooks.com.
Blaze writes books for kids of all ages but focuses on middle graders, ages 7-12. "Select Your Superpower" is an interactive adventure where children choose from seven superpowers, then decide how to use theirs to save the day.
"Select Your Superpower" has 236 pages, 46 endings, and 32 lineart action illustrations. Get it on Amazon.com here and find out more about David Blaze's books at davidblazebooks.com.
Contact
David BlazeContact
407-637-7807
www.davidblazebooks.com
407-637-7807
www.davidblazebooks.com
Categories