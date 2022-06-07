Principled Technologies Testing Found AMD EPYC 75F3 Processor-Powered Servers Offered Logistic Regression Performance Comparable to More Expensive Servers
Compared to servers powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 processors, 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processor-powered servers delivered better value.
Durham, NC, June 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Organizations increasingly use data analytics for a variety of applications, from targeting marketing to identifying security breaches. Because these workloads are compute-intensive, it is important to select server solutions that process data quickly and efficiently. If two solutions could deliver comparable performance despite one of them having a higher price tag, the less-expensive option would be a wise choice.
Principled Technologies tested the logistic regression (LR) performance of a cluster of servers with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors and a cluster of servers with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 processors. The hardware and support costs for the AMD EPYC processor-based cluster were 42.9 percent lower and performance was comparable, with less than 2 percent difference in both runtime and throughput.
The report states: “Because it delivered the comparable performance at a lower price, the AMD EPYC processor-based cluster processed more MB per hour per dollar. Organizations that choose these servers with AMD EPYC 75F3 processors for LR clustering workloads could see performance like that of the Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 processor-based cluster but at a lower CapEx, for a better overall value.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/5D5qBFW.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Principled Technologies tested the logistic regression (LR) performance of a cluster of servers with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors and a cluster of servers with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 processors. The hardware and support costs for the AMD EPYC processor-based cluster were 42.9 percent lower and performance was comparable, with less than 2 percent difference in both runtime and throughput.
The report states: “Because it delivered the comparable performance at a lower price, the AMD EPYC processor-based cluster processed more MB per hour per dollar. Organizations that choose these servers with AMD EPYC 75F3 processors for LR clustering workloads could see performance like that of the Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 processor-based cluster but at a lower CapEx, for a better overall value.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/5D5qBFW.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com/
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com/
Categories