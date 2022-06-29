In a New Study, Principled Technologies Shows Data Analytics Performance Advantages of Microsoft Azure Lsv3-Series VMs Enabled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors
Across three VM sizes, Lsv3-series VMs completed data query streams more than twice as fast as Lsv1-series VMs with older Intel Xeon processors.
Durham, NC, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Business leaders need the right information at the right time. For organizations that get their information from cloud-powered data analytics apps, faster VMs can provide insights that enable stakeholders to make decisions sooner. When Principled Technologies compared the performance of Microsoft Azure Lsv3-series VMs to that of older Lsv1-series VMs, they found compelling speed advantages.
According to the report, “At each VM size, we found that the Lsv3-series VMs with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors analyzed data more than twice as fast. For small VMs, the Lsv3-series VMs processed the workload with up to 2.72 times the speed of their Lsv1-series counterparts. Similarly, the medium Lsv3-series VMs presented a performance increase of up to 2.61 times; the large VMs, up to 2.09 times... This performance increase could enable you to achieve insights more quickly and implement solutions that might help your business gain a competitive edge.”
To learn more, read the report: https://facts.pt/bG3rLqj.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
