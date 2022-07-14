Press Releases>Technology>Data Management>Principled Technologies, Inc.>

Principled Technologies Finds That Bare-Metal and Virtualized Dell PowerEdge R7525 Servers Delivered Nearly the Same Performance for an Inference Workload

In a VMware environment using vGPUs in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, the servers minimized performance loss often associated with virtualization.

Durham, NC, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Creating a virtual environment for applications can bring a host of benefits, but it also adds some amount of computing overhead compared to a bare-metal environment. For compute-heavy workloads such as machine learning (ML), the overhead could impact performance and lead to a loss in revenue or delays in production for manufacturers. PT found that a Dell PowerEdge R7525 server, running VMware vSphere 7 Update 3 and with an NVIDIA vGPU, delivered 97.5 percent of the image classification performance that the bare-metal PowerEdge R7525 server did, minimizing performance degradation from virtualization.

According to the PT report, “Virtualizing the PowerEdge R7525 with NVIDIA vGPU software and vSphere 7 Update 3 could enable IT admins to run multiple virtual machines (VMs) on the same physical GPU, making it easier to dial in GPU-level performance as needed.”

To learn more, read the PT report at https://facts.pt/Y9ecZ6o.

