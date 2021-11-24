Anil Uzun Will Talk About the Gender Gap in Travel on His YouTube Channel
Anil Uzun will be talking about the gender gap in Travel December 4, 2021, Saturday, at 19.00 CET on YouTube.
London, United Kingdom, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun is a long-time traveller and a climate warrior that has been moving around the world for so many years. He is known for his fight for Responsible & Ethical Travel. Next Saturday on his YouTube Channel, he will talk about the gender gap.
“There’s a huge difference between traveling the world as a male and as a female,” says Anil Uzun. “I know many women travellers are hesitating to go beyond Europe or, they just go to North America and do not go down south. Many repressive regimes may not be safe for women or gays.”
“We will talk about safety, and I will invite my fellow traveller friends to discuss it. Many women are afraid of the unwanted romantic and sexual advances. And travelling with a budget may be harder for women because they may hang out in the safer places in the city which are mostly the safest, whether because of their location or the security,” he continues.
To join Anil Uzun to talk about The Gender Gap in Travel, visit his YouTube channel on December 4, 2021 - Saturday, at 19.00 CET.
Who is Anil Uzun?
Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, writer, adventurer, experiential and sustainable travel specialist who loves to make the most out of life. ANIL UZUN has spent 15 years travelling. In 2007, he began writing about his experiences on the go and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.
“There’s a huge difference between traveling the world as a male and as a female,” says Anil Uzun. “I know many women travellers are hesitating to go beyond Europe or, they just go to North America and do not go down south. Many repressive regimes may not be safe for women or gays.”
“We will talk about safety, and I will invite my fellow traveller friends to discuss it. Many women are afraid of the unwanted romantic and sexual advances. And travelling with a budget may be harder for women because they may hang out in the safer places in the city which are mostly the safest, whether because of their location or the security,” he continues.
To join Anil Uzun to talk about The Gender Gap in Travel, visit his YouTube channel on December 4, 2021 - Saturday, at 19.00 CET.
Who is Anil Uzun?
Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, writer, adventurer, experiential and sustainable travel specialist who loves to make the most out of life. ANIL UZUN has spent 15 years travelling. In 2007, he began writing about his experiences on the go and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.
Contact
Anil UzunContact
+447788131270
https://aniluzun.net
+447788131270
https://aniluzun.net
Categories