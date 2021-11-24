Longbridge Financial Partners with Feeding America for Thanksgiving Promotion
Mahwah, NJ, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Longbridge Financial, a national reverse mortgage lender and servicer, has partnered with US hunger relief organization, Feeding America in support of the 38 million Americans, including 12 million children, struggling with hunger. Longbridge will make a $25 donation for every retail loan application received between November 1 and November 25 and on behalf of every Longbridge employee. In total, the campaign will help deliver thousands of meals to Americans across the country.
“We are proud to support Feeding America in their mission to fight hunger in the US,” remarked Christopher Mayer, PhD, CEO of Longbridge Financial. “It’s our hope that through this important initiative, we give back to the communities across the country where our borrowers and employees call home.”
“With Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season just around the corner, we, at Longbridge, make it a priority to truly reflect on our growth and just how thankful we are for our employees, customers and partners – all of whom have contributed significantly to our success,” Mayer added.
According to data from New View Advisors, Longbridge is ranked the third largest HMBS issuer for the first nine months of 2021 with $1.530 billion issued and 16.5% market share.
About Longbridge Financial, LLC
Longbridge Financial is a highly-rated national reverse mortgage lender and servicer that helps seniors responsibly utilize their hard-earned home equity to improve their retirement and address the financial challenges affecting so many older Americans. Founded in 2012 and led by an Ivy-league professor, Longbridge works every day to expand the reverse mortgage market by educating homeowners about how they can take advantage of this powerful financial instrument. The company is committed to serving its customers with transparency, unparalleled expertise and efficiency, the highest level of personal service, and its industry-leading pricing.
About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.
Eve Kroepke
248-761-4776
https://longbridge-financial.com/
