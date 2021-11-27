Ariel Rider Raised 14.8 mil. Round A Investment
Another e-bike gets an investment which shows the bright future of the two wheeled electric vehicle industry.
Seattle, WA, November 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ariel Rider is the latest e-bike company that has raised big investments by a group of Investors.
Ariel Rider is famous for high power, fast, and high-value e-bikes which are competing with companies like Super73 and Juiced Bikes.
Now, their production and growth will get a boost thanks to the new series A funding of US $14.8 million, which puts their valuation at US 74.0 million.
Founder of Ariel Rider, Arda Onal, stated that the new investment will help the growth of Ariel Rider and will be used mainly for inventory, improving customer service, and product development. “We have been developing customized motors and electronic components to have the best performing e-bikes in the market. This new funding from our partners and their local expertise will help us achieve our goals at a faster pace. I am very happy with this partnership as we both share the same goals of offering the best products for the value and improving customer service.”
This also means there will be new employment opportunities in their Seattle Headquarters and new models.
Ariel Rider forecast for 2022 is 75,000 pieces of e-bikes and they target to achieve 150,000 units in 2023.
Contact
Ariel RiderContact
Berk Onal
+8618621270827
www.arielrider.com
Berk Onal
+8618621270827
www.arielrider.com
