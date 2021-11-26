The American Foundation for Children with AIDS Joins the GivingTuesday Movement
The American Foundation for Children with AIDS joins the GivingTuesday movement, a global day of giving to ignite hope worldwide.
Harrisburg, PA, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The American Foundation for Children with AIDS joins GivingTuesday, a global giving movement that has been driven by individuals, charities, businesses, and communities across the United States and in countries around the world. GivingTuesday is the world’s largest generosity movement and is considered by many as the opening day of the giving season. GivingTuesday continues to gain traction across the country in its ninth year, with thousands of partner organizations and millions of Americans expected to take part. Since 2013, GivingTuesday has united millions of Americans to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live. The impact of GivingTuesday goes well beyond charitable donations, inspiring giving in all its forms. From coast to coast to coast, people are embracing this day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and nonprofits, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbor, and celebrate generosity. At a time when we are all experiencing the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity – to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal. So far, more than 8,500 charities, businesses, and community groups have used GivingTuesday to rally generosity and help make the world a better place in countless ways. Around the globe there are official GivingTuesday movements in over 70 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Slovenia, Tanzania, the UK, and more. The American Foundation for Children with AIDS looks to participate in this global movement to build awareness and support for sustainable programs that lift those infected and affected by HIV/AIDS out of extreme poverty. “The COVID-19 pandemic really put a squeeze on the work that we have been doing in sub-Saharan African countries that are still dealing with the AIDS epidemic. The pandemic pushed many more people into extreme poverty, and women have resorted to selling themselves, resulting in increased AIDS cases. We hope that the world hasn’t forgotten that AIDS still exists, and that there are marginalized communities needing hope,” Jen Panattoni said, AFCA’s Director of Marketing.
The American Foundation for Children with AIDS (AFCA) is a non-profit organization providing critical comprehensive services to infected and affected HIV+ children and their caregivers. Our programs are efficient, promoting self-reliance and sustainability. Since 2005, in collaboration with our in-country partners, we have served tens of thousands of families in some of the most underserved and marginalized communities in Africa. Our areas of impact include: medical support, livelihoods, educational support and emergency relief. Currently, AFCA is transforming lives in Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
