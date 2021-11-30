Global Excel Achieves Type II SOC 1 & 2 Certification
Sherbrooke, Canada, November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Global Excel Management Inc., a leader in Healthcare Risk Management, today announced that it is now officially Type II SOC 1 & CSAE 3416 and Type II SOC 2 & CSAE 3000 compliant across the organization.
The Type II SOC 1 & CSAE 3416 report provides a snapshot assuring organizations that internal and connected external reporting controls are properly designed, in place, and validated through rigorous testing.
The Type II SOC 2 & CSAE 3000 report examines the effectiveness of the same controls, including Privacy, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, Availability and Security, over an extended period – typically around 12 months.
“Protecting our clients’ – and their members’ – highly sensitive healthcare data has always been a top priority for Global Excel Management. We’re proud of our continuing commitment to information security and achieving Type II SOC 1 & 2 certification underscores our longstanding reliability as a global business partner for actors in the insurance and assistance sector,” said Global Excel’s Director of Information Security & Compliance, Paul Anderson.
These latest achievements, combined with their ISO 27001:2013 and SOC Type 1 & 2 certifications and GDPR, HIPAA, PIPEDA compliance, underpin their strategy to continue offering the best possible value to our clients worldwide. The Global Excel Type II SOC I & CSAE 3416 and Type II SOC 2 & CSAE 3000 reports are available to clients upon request.
About Global Excel
Global Excel (www.globalexcel.com) is a full-service cost containment, claims management and medical assistance company offering a complete range of services to international, Canadian and U.S. domestic clients.
With over 1500 corporate clients located in more than 90 countries around the world, Global Excel manages approximately 360,000 inpatient, outpatient and non-medical cases and files per year and processes over $1.9 billion in claims annually.
For further information please contact John Spears, VP Business Development and Marketing at Jonh.Spears@globalexcel.com
Contact
John Spears
1-819-566-8833
www.globalexcel.com
