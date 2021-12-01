United Pacific Releases All-New ULTRALIT PLUS Full-LED Headlights for Peterbilt 359
Long Beach, CA, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific diversifies its commercial truck headlight product line furthermore with the all-new ULTRALIT PLUS Full LED Projector Headlight Assembly with Stainless Steel Peterbilt 359 Style Housing.
Uniquely designed with double-row individual LED projectors, containing 10 super bright high & low beam LEDs behind a high-quality polycarbonate lens, and pre-assembled with a highly polished Peterbilt 359 Style stainless steel rear housing. A chrome center divider bar with 15 amber LEDs for turn signal function and 15 white LEDs for DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). Engineered for 12V DC systems with energy efficient solid-state circuit boards – wiring to truck’s headlight harness is required.
It will mount to Peterbilt 359 headlight mounting arm. For Peterbilt 378, 379, 388, and 389, will require separate mounting arm (UP item #30438). Solid individually, driver/left or passenger/right side with the choice of either black or chrome inner reflective housing. High & low beams output 4,000 lumens each. Part numbers are as follows: #35839 driver/chrome inner housing; #35840 passenger/chrome inner housing; #35865 driver/black inner housing; #35866 passenger/black inner housing. DOT Approved.
“We are very excited to provide Peterbilt owners with a powerful all-LED headlight assembly that will turn night into day with this ULTRALIT PLUS unit,” explained Chris Bischoff, President of Global Sales, United Pacific Industries. “These ULTRALIT PLUS headlights will produce exceptional light output with 4,000 lumens to ensure better safety to truckers while driving at night and during inclement weather.”
United Pacific offers a broad selection of additional products for most popular commercial truck models, including collision parts, bumpers and grille guards, steps, toolboxes, door handles and grab bars, steering wheels, exterior mirrors, mud guards, interior trim and more. Most components are designed as direct replacements for factory items or easily installed accessories that help personalize a trucker’s pride and joy.
About United Pacific®
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty truck and classic vehicle parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design and innovation. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for big rigs and classic cars. For more information, visit UPauto.com.
