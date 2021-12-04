Internet Ad Competition to Name Best Alexa Skills and Google Actions

The Web Marketing Association will name the best Voice Skills or Actions in 86 industries as part of their 20th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. This is the first international award program to judge the exploding use of voice assistants like Alexa skills or Google Actions in branding and advertising. The Competition Website is located at www.iacaward.org and the deadline for entry is January 31, 2022.