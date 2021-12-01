Join Clean Ocean Access for Its Upcoming Land to Sea Speaker Series to Discuss "Eating with the Ecosystem"
Aquidneck Island, RI, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Clean Ocean Access, a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all, hosts another Land to Sea Speaker Series with Kate Masury on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to share the story of a place-based approach to sustaining New England's wild seafood. Claim a Free Event Ticket & Registration Here.
The goal of the Land to Sea Speaker Series is to highlight professionals across sectors that share a background knowledge about the vibrant coastal ecosystems and to leave listeners with actionable ways that they can improve ocean health in their daily lives.
During this talk, Kate will also discuss Eating with the Ecosystem's views on seafood sustainability, how seafood lovers can support healthy ecosystems, fisheries, and communities, and will introduce guests to the wide diversity of delicious local fish and shellfish that are part of a sustainable local seafood diet. Register now to join them for her talk at 6:30 p.m. on December 1.
COA also offers an inclusive three-part series — virtual speaking series, community field visits, and in-class learning opportunities — to provide local school systems with the necessary educational tools needed to encourage positive environmental habits.
Learn about RI native coastal ecosystems and fish first-hand, at the Save The Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium at Easton’s Beach, Newport. R.I, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. for a look into what the tide left behind and explore wrack lines along the sandy beach. Register for the Save The Bay Exploration Here. Be sure to sign up, as limited spots are available with a maximum occupancy of 30 participants.
Didn’t get a chance to sign up in time? Also available that day is a self-guided tour of the Save The Bay Exploration Center from 10-4 p.m. General Admission starts at $9.00 and Discounted Admission is $8.00. (Seniors, college students with ID) This event is Free for Save The Bay Family Members, children under 3, and active and veteran military and first responders with proper ID.
Another Reason To Join In:
On November 16th, Clean Ocean Access organized a farm tour for the general public at Barrington Farm School as part of our Land to Sea series.
In an effort to educate the community on the link between our behaviors on land and the effect on ocean health, COA partnered with Tim Faulker, the President of the Board of Directors for Barrington Farm School. Tim shared the background of the farm, led groups through the grounds, and discussed the importance of composting.
One group of students who attended from Portsmouth Public Schools even got inspired to start their own compost tea project as a result.
Click here to reserve a spot for the free virtual Land to Sea Speaker series on Dec. 1, 2021: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/land-to-sea-speaker-series-eating-with-the-ecosystem-tickets-200885944267
Click here for the next exciting field visit, touring the Save The Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium on Dec. 18, 2021: https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/e/2E769EaCGtzsE6a2wryx4E/
About: Clean Ocean Access is a non-profit, visionary organization dedicated to creating a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. Our mission is to inspire and educate the community to take action through environmentally responsible behaviors.
Website: For more information, please visit: www.cleanoceanaccess.org
Location: 21 John Clarke Road, Middletown, RI 02842
Chelsea Swift
774-239-5943
www.cleanoceanaccess.org
