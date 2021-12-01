Tarun Wasil, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Lake Success
Lake Success, NY, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Tarun Wasil, MD. He will be practicing at 1 Delaware Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042.
https://nycancer.com/blog/2021/12/01/tarun-wasil-md-joins-new-york-cancer-blood-special/
Dr. Wasil is an eminent hematologist-oncologist with years of diverse experience in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphomas, Multiple Myeloma, GI malignancies, Breast cancer, and Lung cancer, and he is passionate about immunology.
Dr. Wasil is from India, where he began his medical education at Government Medical College. He completed residencies in surgery and emergency medicine, pathology, and microbiology.
He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Flushing Hospital Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident. He completed his Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at North Shore University Hospital and NYU School of Medicine. He spent one-year post-fellowship at The Feinstein Institute, working in the Immunology lab led by Dr. Nicholas Chiorazzi, and became part of the team describing novel prognostic markers in CLL, i.e., IgV gene mutations and CD 38. Dr. Wasil holds a patent on the test of CD38 in CLL patients along with two other colleagues.
“I am excited to join NYCBS’s rapidly growing organization with its outstanding reputation in the community and its commitment to high-quality care,” said Dr. Wasil. “I will also have the ability to provide my patients with comprehensive support and at the same time, also get involved in clinical research.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Wasil, please call (516) 336-5255.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
https://nycancer.com/blog/2021/12/01/tarun-wasil-md-joins-new-york-cancer-blood-special/
Dr. Wasil is an eminent hematologist-oncologist with years of diverse experience in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphomas, Multiple Myeloma, GI malignancies, Breast cancer, and Lung cancer, and he is passionate about immunology.
Dr. Wasil is from India, where he began his medical education at Government Medical College. He completed residencies in surgery and emergency medicine, pathology, and microbiology.
He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Flushing Hospital Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident. He completed his Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at North Shore University Hospital and NYU School of Medicine. He spent one-year post-fellowship at The Feinstein Institute, working in the Immunology lab led by Dr. Nicholas Chiorazzi, and became part of the team describing novel prognostic markers in CLL, i.e., IgV gene mutations and CD 38. Dr. Wasil holds a patent on the test of CD38 in CLL patients along with two other colleagues.
“I am excited to join NYCBS’s rapidly growing organization with its outstanding reputation in the community and its commitment to high-quality care,” said Dr. Wasil. “I will also have the ability to provide my patients with comprehensive support and at the same time, also get involved in clinical research.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Wasil, please call (516) 336-5255.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
Categories