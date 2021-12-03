Bitcoin as an Agent for Change Through The Learning Marketplace
Cultivating Collaborative Education Through The Learning Marketplace.
New York, NY, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Learning Marketplace (TLM) is excited to announce the launch of Bitcoin learning experiences. TLM provides innovative online learning products and experiences from educators all over the world. TLM believes that reaching the hearts and minds of youth is the best way to improve human capital.
TLM is excited to launch, Bitcoin as an Agent for Change on December 12th, 2021 at 1pm EST / 10am PST. All attendees are eligible to receive $10 in Bitcoin for participating. The event is free to attend for all active subscribers. 5 lucky youths will also receive the highly engaging bitcoin card game by SHAmory which is the first and only STEM Authenticated Bitcoin card game.
“We are proud to be a part of the amazing work The Learning Marketplace is doing to help spread Bitcoin education to youth everywhere,” said Scott Sibley, Co-founder of SHAmory. “We look forward to growing alongside them and helping to spread financial awareness and education in a fun way for years to come.”
TLM offers a comprehensive catalog of high-quality online educational products, with an emphasis on experiential learning, on a wide range of topics including history, business, sustainability, technology, communication, mental health, and self-growth. The programs are designed to be relevant and engaging to today’s youth and are available by subscription at a price that can fit any budget. TLM is now offering all subscribers the option to request a live instructor through Google Classroom for any of its learning modules with the goal to help guide and amplify their learning experience.
About Youthful Savings
Youthful Savings is an education technology ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental wellbeing, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create online businesses via Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through the Youthful Savings ecosystem, youth have the ability to create a more inclusive and fair global economy.
About SHAmory
SHAmory is one of the leading providers of Bitcoin educational products for all ages. Our flagship product, SHAmory, is a STEM Authenticated Bitcoin card game for kids and adults. Selected as Best in STEM 2021 by Newsweek magazine and STEM.org, it is the perfect mixture of fun and education for anyone interested in learning about Bitcoin. Learn the basics of how mining works while earning Bitcoin rewards for each block you mine. SHAmory players will not only have a blast while playing, they will also be exposed to key features that have kept the Bitcoin network secure over the past decade. This simple exposure will help individuals become more comfortable with Bitcoin and create the next generation of Bitcoin HODLers.
SHAmory’s most recent product is the kids book and movie, Goodnight Bitcoin. Goodnight Bitcoin tells the story of Satoshi and Hal as they attempt to create the impossible, a new money called Bitcoin. SHAmory is also an official reseller of Sats Ledger. You can purchase any of our products directly on our website. Be sure to follow @PlaySHAmory on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
TLM is excited to launch, Bitcoin as an Agent for Change on December 12th, 2021 at 1pm EST / 10am PST. All attendees are eligible to receive $10 in Bitcoin for participating. The event is free to attend for all active subscribers. 5 lucky youths will also receive the highly engaging bitcoin card game by SHAmory which is the first and only STEM Authenticated Bitcoin card game.
“We are proud to be a part of the amazing work The Learning Marketplace is doing to help spread Bitcoin education to youth everywhere,” said Scott Sibley, Co-founder of SHAmory. “We look forward to growing alongside them and helping to spread financial awareness and education in a fun way for years to come.”
TLM offers a comprehensive catalog of high-quality online educational products, with an emphasis on experiential learning, on a wide range of topics including history, business, sustainability, technology, communication, mental health, and self-growth. The programs are designed to be relevant and engaging to today’s youth and are available by subscription at a price that can fit any budget. TLM is now offering all subscribers the option to request a live instructor through Google Classroom for any of its learning modules with the goal to help guide and amplify their learning experience.
About Youthful Savings
Youthful Savings is an education technology ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental wellbeing, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create online businesses via Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through the Youthful Savings ecosystem, youth have the ability to create a more inclusive and fair global economy.
About SHAmory
SHAmory is one of the leading providers of Bitcoin educational products for all ages. Our flagship product, SHAmory, is a STEM Authenticated Bitcoin card game for kids and adults. Selected as Best in STEM 2021 by Newsweek magazine and STEM.org, it is the perfect mixture of fun and education for anyone interested in learning about Bitcoin. Learn the basics of how mining works while earning Bitcoin rewards for each block you mine. SHAmory players will not only have a blast while playing, they will also be exposed to key features that have kept the Bitcoin network secure over the past decade. This simple exposure will help individuals become more comfortable with Bitcoin and create the next generation of Bitcoin HODLers.
SHAmory’s most recent product is the kids book and movie, Goodnight Bitcoin. Goodnight Bitcoin tells the story of Satoshi and Hal as they attempt to create the impossible, a new money called Bitcoin. SHAmory is also an official reseller of Sats Ledger. You can purchase any of our products directly on our website. Be sure to follow @PlaySHAmory on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
Contact
Youthful SavingsContact
Abdulaziz Abdulrub
646-504-7164
www.youthfulsavings.com
Abdulaziz Abdulrub
646-504-7164
www.youthfulsavings.com
Categories