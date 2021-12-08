Gerald N. Goldberg, MD: A Laser Medicine Legend Retiring After 35+ Years of Dedication

Gerald N. Goldberg, MD, Dermatologist, Laser Surgeon, and Founder of Pima Dermatology, in Tucson, Arizona, will retire from active practice as of January 1, 2022. Double board-certified in Pediatrics and Dermatology, he has touched the lives of many of all ages for nearly 40 years. His special interest in the laser treatment of vascular birthmarks in children, and aesthetic laser skin resurfacing, have brought him international recognition for his contributions to Laser Medicine.