Music Fans Nationwide Vote Top Collegians to "Spinning Sixteen" in National Collegiate Performing Arts (NCPA)™ DJ Championship

UpStaged Entertainment Group, the biggest College/HS performing arts competition platform empowering the world’s student performers to compete for live/digital national championships, and its NCPA subsidiary are following up on their acclaimed NPR-featured NCPA A Cappella and Step National Championships with the NCPA College DJ National Championship.