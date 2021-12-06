Local Professionals Form Task Force to Help South Carolina's Aging Seniors Get Essential Long-Term Care Without Financial Obligation Thanks to Medex Solutions Network Inc

They have assembled a local task force of senior care professionals and resources to help aging seniors & their families make the transition to long-term care. Some the issues that their free consulting service solve are reducing the time to move into a long-term care community, reducing the stress of selling a home to receive funding for long term-care, and getting aging seniors the care they need quicker without the stress of financial obligations.