Local Professionals Form Task Force to Help South Carolina's Aging Seniors Get Essential Long-Term Care Without Financial Obligation Thanks to Medex Solutions Network Inc
They have assembled a local task force of senior care professionals and resources to help aging seniors & their families make the transition to long-term care. Some the issues that their free consulting service solve are reducing the time to move into a long-term care community, reducing the stress of selling a home to receive funding for long term-care, and getting aging seniors the care they need quicker without the stress of financial obligations.
Sumter, SC, December 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Grace Consulting Group, a division of Medex Solutions Network Inc., announces its grand opening to the public. Its offices at 735 Electric Dr., Sumter, SC 29153 are now open by appointment only (803) 848-0129.
Trusted Senior Transition Specialists are advocates for seniors and specialize in helping families transition their aging loved ones into senior care. They eliminate the stress of making the house ready for sale.
When an aging loved one suddenly needs long-term care, families are often emotionally and financially unprepared for the road ahead. They provide an essential resource a comprehensive task force of local professionals to help families make an informed decision on long-term care. They provide a step-by-step strategy to make the best choices for their loved one’s and identify available financial resources.
- Discover options for funding long-term care.
- Evaluate staying at home vs moving into a care community.
- Understand the range of senior living options.
- Strategize a successful transition into care.
- Ensure their loved one’s safety and companionship.
- Cope with the emotional journey.
Reduce time and stress when they discover financial resources they may not have known existed, understand how to their independent life and financial freedom.
See their commitment to continuing education in the Senior Living Industry.
Learn more at momshouse.com. Grab their book “Paying for Long-term Care,” by Ben Rao on their website at, http://medexsolutionsnetwork.com/book
Trusted Senior Transition Specialists are advocates for seniors and specialize in helping families transition their aging loved ones into senior care. They eliminate the stress of making the house ready for sale.
When an aging loved one suddenly needs long-term care, families are often emotionally and financially unprepared for the road ahead. They provide an essential resource a comprehensive task force of local professionals to help families make an informed decision on long-term care. They provide a step-by-step strategy to make the best choices for their loved one’s and identify available financial resources.
- Discover options for funding long-term care.
- Evaluate staying at home vs moving into a care community.
- Understand the range of senior living options.
- Strategize a successful transition into care.
- Ensure their loved one’s safety and companionship.
- Cope with the emotional journey.
Reduce time and stress when they discover financial resources they may not have known existed, understand how to their independent life and financial freedom.
See their commitment to continuing education in the Senior Living Industry.
Learn more at momshouse.com. Grab their book “Paying for Long-term Care,” by Ben Rao on their website at, http://medexsolutionsnetwork.com/book
Contact
Medex Solutions Network Inc.Contact
Geoffrey Roberts
803-848-0129
medexsolutionsnetwork.com
Geoffrey Roberts
803-848-0129
medexsolutionsnetwork.com
Categories