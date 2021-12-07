SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation for Appellation Trading Company - Napa Valley Custom Wine Maker Says Goodbye to Utility Bills

Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, recently completed the installation of a 65 kW DC solar electric system at Appellation Trading Company (ATC) in Napa, CA. Harnessing the power of the sun, ATC has increased the sustainability of their operations while cutting operating costs by over $19,000 annually and reduced their dependency on non-renewable energy sources.