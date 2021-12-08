RIHI’s Annual Marine Toys for Tots Collection is Back This Year
Warwick, RI, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rhode Island Home Improvement is excited to announce their holiday Marine Toys for Tots toy collection is back this year. The annual collection event at RIHI’s Showroom began December 2nd and will run through December 18th. RIHI’s goal as a drop off location is to collect new unwrapped toys, which are then be distributed to the areas less fortunate children this holiday season. The toy drop off is scheduled for Monday – Saturday from 11am until 3pm at RIHI’s Showroom located at 1815 Post Road, Warwick, RI.
Like in years past, RIHI is excited to have Santa outside their showroom to spread cheer and assist with the collection of toys on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 11:00am-3:00pm. As an extra special treat for the kids, they will be able to have their picture taken with Santa and receive a special gift from RIHI. John Aurgemma, Co-President of RIHI said, “Since my Dad started RIHI back in 1949, we have made it a big part of mission to give back to the communities who support our business. With our annual Christmas Toys for Tots collection program, our goal is to bring more cheer and hope to the area’s less fortunate children. Nothing is more gratifying than to know we can put a smile on a child’s face and make a difference in their life.”
Since 1949, family-owned and operated RIHI (Rhode Island Home Improvement) has been setting the standard in home improvement for New England Homeowners by offering the highest quality products and extraordinary service. For three generations. RIHI has set the standard for home improvements inside and outside of the home including roofing, siding, windows, doors, bathtub and shower replacement, custom kitchens, and kitchen cabinet refacing.
Christina Geruso
401-739-1000
rihi.com
Ken Ciesielski kciesielski@rihi.com
