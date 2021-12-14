Author Amanda Esch-Cormier Pens New Children’s Picture Book

A mother, with hopes and dreams of her own, avows that none compares to the love of bringing a child into the world. In this tender affirmation of love, a mother invites her adored child to explore their own dreams in their wild and beautiful life. Author Amanda Esch-Cormier’s soulful text combined with serene painterly illustrations, evokes the endless and tender love of a mother and child in her beautiful new picture book Wild and Beautiful.