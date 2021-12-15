GBDCEI Annual Winter Carnival for Teens and Homeless
On December 18, 2021, 2 pm-8 pm, GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will Host a day of food, music, gifts for teens 12-18, and personal grooming services for the homeless.
Boynton Beach, FL, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will host the Second Annual Winter Carnival and Drive-in Movie on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 2 to 8 pm. The event will serve the teenagers from families who are most in need of assistance and adults struggling with permanent housing. Some of the day's activities include a mobile shower and laundry, clothing drive, resume assistance, hot meals, hair cuts, and holiday gifts. 'We have chosen to focus on teenagers and provide them age-appropriate gifts because they are often not included in gift drives such as Toys for Tots," said Annette Gray, Founder of GBDCEI.
With the love and support of donors and sponsors, we have been able to help the youth of Palm Beach County each year receive a gift during the holiday season. Donations will be distributed on Saturday, December 18th. The community is invited to bring their chair and enjoy the outdoor movie. The event location is Ascension Lutheran Church 2929 S. Seacrest, Boynton Beach. (Bus stop #6343 Route #70)
Special thanks to our sponsors: Ascension Lutheran Church, Tonya Newman of Tee Touches Beauty and Barber, Shanell Foster Financial Advisor with Thrivent, Roshini Singh, a National Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and owner of 365 wellness and S.E.E (Support Educate and Engage) organization members who will serve as volunteers.
Food, gifts, and parking for the movie are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration is required for youth ages 12-18 to receive a gift.
Annette Gray
561-894-4510
gbdcei.com
