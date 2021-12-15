Robert and Michelle’s Annual Holiday Party Unites Hundreds, Raises $75K for Local Children in Foster Care
Robert and Michelle Holiday is a tradition that has grown from a gathering of friends to a gathering of friends and community dedicated to helping foster children, full of love and a passion to make a difference.
West Palm Beach, FL, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Known locally as Robert and Michelle’s Holiday Party, this event began several years ago as a gathering and fundraiser where Michelle Stokes and Robert Donohoo don proverbial wings and become angels, honoring the close to 1,600 Palm Beach County foster-involved youth. This year, the duo galvanized almost 300 people and local businesses, raising an estimated $75K in gifts, monetary donations, and gift cards, all to brighten the season for displaced, vulnerable youth.
“It is amazing to witness Robert and Michelle’s level of commitment and see how, each year, they secure so much community involvement for children in care,” says Coleen LaCosta, Speak Up for Kids Executive Director.
Walter Pelosi, executive manager of the award-winning La Masseria in Palm Beach Gardens, quickly agreed to host the event, understanding its impact on the children served by Speak Up for Kids. “Growing up in Italy, I understood food was an important way to bring people together,” says Pelosi.
There were 30 items available for silent auction bidding this year, including a night at the Colony Hotel and a foursome at the Medalist, Tequesta Country Club, Topside at the Beacon, Love Street Outdoor Center and much more!
LaCosta reflects, “I remain overwhelmed and grateful by the generosity of Robert and Michelle, advocates Barry Vankat and Val Groger, local business partners, individual donors, and the owners and staff at La Masseria.” As her eyes well with tears, La Costa continues, “It truly takes a village, and ours never fails.”
About Speak Up for Kids
Speak Up for Kids champions the efforts of the local Guardian ad Litem volunteer child advocate program. By providing resources to those who serve as the voice for child victims of abuse, abandonment, and neglect, Speak Up works to ensure every vulnerable child has a voice in court representing their physical, educational, and emotional best interest.
