The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic is Back in 2021
2021 Commonwealth Scholars Recognized at Pre-Tournament Banquet
Lawrence, MA, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Basketball Tournament which first started in the mid-1970’s is set to return to the court this holiday season. On Sunday evening, December 12, Charlie Daher and his family, owners of Commonwealth Motors in Lawrence, once again honored area scholastic athletes participating in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Basketball Classic at DiBurro’s in Haverhill. A deserving senior athlete from each of the participating schools was awarded a $1000 scholarship at the annual event attended by over 300 high school athletes and their coaches. According to Rich Napolitano and Rick Gorman, co-directors of the Classic, the Daher Family helped revive and save this tournament 9 years ago and have provided 144 student athletes with scholarships and sponsored the tournament to keep it going as one of this area’s favorite past times.
Charlie Daher said to the student athletes at the banquet, “We are happy to help out the tournament each year and hope that you enjoy this experience and remember it for years to come. We congratulate all of the scholarship recipients and wish all of the athletes the best of luck this season and beyond.”
Tournament Co-chair Rich Napolitano from Methuen said, “We are thrilled to bring the Classic back again this year, despite the challenges of Covid we hope that this year is as exciting as year’s past for the players as well our community. The support we have received from the Daher Family and Commonwealth Motors is nothing short of amazing, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude for their support of this popular event enjoyed by so many for almost 50 years!”
The Boys Division will be hosted by Andover High School and played on December 27, 28, and 30. The Girls Division will be held at Central Catholic High School on December 27, 29, and 30. Participating Schools include girls and Boys teams from Andover High School, Central Catholic High School, Methuen High School, North Andover High School, and Londonderry High School. Additional teams on the Boys side from Lawrence, St. john’s Prep, and Bishop Guertin from New Hampshire as well as Girls teams from Pentucket Regional High School, Westford Academy and Bedford High School in New Hampshire will also participate.
Charlie Daher said to the student athletes at the banquet, “We are happy to help out the tournament each year and hope that you enjoy this experience and remember it for years to come. We congratulate all of the scholarship recipients and wish all of the athletes the best of luck this season and beyond.”
Tournament Co-chair Rich Napolitano from Methuen said, “We are thrilled to bring the Classic back again this year, despite the challenges of Covid we hope that this year is as exciting as year’s past for the players as well our community. The support we have received from the Daher Family and Commonwealth Motors is nothing short of amazing, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude for their support of this popular event enjoyed by so many for almost 50 years!”
The Boys Division will be hosted by Andover High School and played on December 27, 28, and 30. The Girls Division will be held at Central Catholic High School on December 27, 29, and 30. Participating Schools include girls and Boys teams from Andover High School, Central Catholic High School, Methuen High School, North Andover High School, and Londonderry High School. Additional teams on the Boys side from Lawrence, St. john’s Prep, and Bishop Guertin from New Hampshire as well as Girls teams from Pentucket Regional High School, Westford Academy and Bedford High School in New Hampshire will also participate.
Contact
Commonwealth MotorsContact
Greg Carbone
978-687-3000
www.shopuslast.com
Greg Carbone
978-687-3000
www.shopuslast.com
Multimedia
Categories