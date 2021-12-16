Final Two Days of Voting in the Biggest-Ever College DJ Championship
UpStaged and the NCPA are producing the largest college DJ championship ever held. Round 2 voting ends soon and they will then be left with the top 8 college DJs in the country.
New York, NY, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- National Collegiate Performing Arts (NCPA)™ - 2021 National College DJ Championship
Final Two Days of Voting in the biggest-ever College DJ Championship.
“Spinning 16” Top College DJs Remain Competing for 16 Charities (what about something along the lines of: Top “Spinning Sixteen” College DJs still in the title hunt for National Championship and $10K for chosen Social Justice Charity)
Charities include ACLU, BLM, Equal Justice Initiative, The Innocence Project and Niche.
Vote at www.upstagedu.com Voting Ends Friday, Dec. 17th at Midnight PST.
Support DJs at @UpStagedNCPA Hashtags: #NCPAchamps, #UpStagedU, and #NCPADJcontest
Eght Regional Championship Match-ups
(selected Social Justice charity highlighted in bold)
Northeast Region Bracket
#3 seed Berklee College of Music’s DJ Icruyn (Earth Island Institute) vs. #4 Seed Merrimack College’s DJ Senoff (The History Project)
Mid-Atlantic Region Bracket
#1 McDaniel College DJ KK (Sickle Cell Disease Foundation) vs. #2 Buffalo State’s DJ East (Greater Allen Cathedral Rites of Passage)
Midwest Region Bracket
#4 Ohio State’s DJ Moon Light (Clay Street Table) vs. #2 Northwestern’s DJ Monty (Brave Space Alliance)
Midwest Region Bracket
#1 North Carolina State’s DJ Moon Light (Clay Street Table) vs. #2 Jackson State’s DJ Monty (Independent Venue League)
Southeast Region Bracket
#1 Miami Dade DJ Smoove (The Rough) (Circle of Brotherhood) vs. #3 Atlanta Institute of Music DJ Herbalessie (Equal Justice Initiative)
Southwest Region Bracket
#1 Florida A&M DJ Zoe Crazy (We Stand Together) vs. #3 Texas A&M DJ Fula (Black Lives Matter)
Northwest Region Bracket
#1 Washington DJ Gregory (American Civil Liberties Union – ACLU) vs. #2 Denver DJ Jamo (Johnny’s Ambassadors)
West Region Bracket
#1 Cal State San Bernardino DJ Deadloop (The dream.us Charitable Foundation) vs. #2 UCLA DJ Ben Busy (The Innocence Project)
Upstaged Partners/Sponsors
Roland // V-MODA // Roland Cloud is a top DJing equipment provider, developing a steady stream of world-leading technologies and trendsetting products that have inspired creators and helped define entire musical genres. Founded in 1972, Roland is dedicated to introducing new value to the musical instrument and multimedia markets, keeping the brand cutting edge and expanding into new areas such as V-MODA (headphones, earphones, and other mobile audio products combining style and top-of-the-line technology) and Roland Cloud (subscription service for software synthesis systems).
Broadstream is a new, free-for-the-user, arts and arts-adjacent streaming platform featuring original content that showcases art that meets the moment, specifically curated for young, engaged and diverse viewers. Broadstream proudly empowers and features artists who have too often been historically marginalized, dedicating its platform to amplifying their voices in pursuit of artistic justice.
The American Disc Jockey Association (ADJA) is the world's leading DJ trade association helping DJs build and grow their businesses. It provides education, networking and support, from their online video campus and discounts on medical/business insurance to free website hosting. ADJA supports DJs against illegal music pool sites and media sources attacking DJs or minimizing their entertainment world importance. ADJA sponsors trade shows, seminars, webinars, and amazing events like the NCPA College DJ Championship.
SongHero is the premier global marketplace for Musicians, Producers and Songwriters who care about making the world a better, fairer place, partnering with worldwide philanthropies to create opportunities for songwriters to connect with like-minded fans to help charities and nonprofits grow their donor and fan base. SongHero opens vital new songwriter and musician income streams via the tokenization of songs and NFTs to more than 1 million charities, enabling artists to become passionate ambassador-influencers for their causes.
UpStaged Entertainment Group is a NYC-based diversified performing arts platform empowering the world’s student performers to compete for live/digital national championships, like student athletes, across more than 20 genres (e.g., step, comedy, a cappella) in premier venues and on virtual platforms, from Lincoln Center to Zoom. Operating under its NCPA and National High School Performing Arts (NHSPA)TM brands, UpStaged brings cohesiveness to historically siloed performing arts communities.
