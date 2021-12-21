Succession Marketing Ups Its Services as It Approaches Its Third Year Anniversary
Young marketing company continues to expand its footprint and celebrate a milestone in reaching its 3rd year anniversary.
Miami, FL, December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Succession Marketing ups its services as it approaches its third anniversary.
Succession marketing is the new digital marketing agency making waves in the industry.
Recognized as one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies, Succession Marketing has made its mark in the digital marketing landscape since its inception in 2019.
The company has been on a mission to help small businesses increase their digital footprint with great success over the past 2 years.
Speaking about their experience with the Agency, Miriam Hodges, Finance Director, Future-Tech, said, "It is a pleasure working with the Succession Marketing team! Ana and Rolando are both knowledgeable, professional, and accommodating. Not only did they create a functional and informative website for Future-Tech, but they have been instrumental in giving us back valuable time by managing our social media. They take the time to learn your business and provide great insight."
Kasonya Sanchez, owner of Klassy Cleaning Professionals LLC was very appreciative of the agency’s support. He said, “Thank you for the time and the attention you have dedicated to helping me grow and improve my cleaning business over the past several months. Your professional counsel, advice, and tips have altered the way I view and conduct my business, and I’m sure your advice will continue to positively influence my future business decisions. Thank you for caring about my success and for partnering with me as my marketing consultant to help me move my business to the next level. I will continue to support you, and encourage everyone reading this to do the same. Kudos to you Ana!”
The success of the company according to its founder is due to its vision of helping small businesses achieve their marketing goal.
Speaking to Miami Vogue, Succession Marketing founder, and CEO, Ana Barrera says she founded the agency with the sole purpose of empowering businesses to dominate their market through digital strategies.
Ana has over 17 years of success generating new revenue streams through the development of B2B and B2C digital marketing and customer success initiatives as a Brand Growth Executive.
She has tremendous expertise in creating brand awareness, engagement, audience reach, and customer loyalty through the development of service programs and target communications. She also holds a Master’s of Science in Marketing from FIU and a Sustainable Business Strategy from Harvard Business School.
According to Ana, the name Succession comes from the right of a person to succeed, and it is something that will be achieved when you partner with them.
Succession Marketing Co-founder and COO, Rolando Ongay has 15+ years of experience providing organizations with client-vendor and operational management, strategic planning, quality control, and customer service.
About The Company
Succession Marketing is a digital marketing agency with an experienced team that offers dynamic digital marketing services to companies of all sizes and industries.
From startups to small and medium enterprises, Succession Marketing are experts in presenting your goods and services to your target customers – increasing your potential for obtaining new customers. Since its start in 2019, the company has partnered with several businesses in the United States and beyond to increase conversion and client retention rates.
If you've ever wanted to start your own business or simply expand your target audience for an existing enterprise, look no further than Succession Marketing. The agency offers a wide range of services such as:
Website Design and Development: Succession Marketing focuses on creating website designs that compliment your brand and attracts more customers for you. Their web development team consists of Front End and Back End Developers experienced in all forms of coding including Python, PHP, Ruby, and Java.
SEO Optimization: SM SEO team will work with you to plan, outline, and implement the steps needed to increase your search engine ranking. They’ll use white hat SEO strategies to optimize your site to boost your rankings.
Social Media Strategy: the SM team will craft strategies that allow you to leverage social media to connect your products and services to thousands of people. They’ll help you to convert your social media followers into loyal customers using smart and measurable strategies.
Digital Strategy: The team at Succession Marketing tackles the crucial components that make a rebrand successful, including your business’s location, marketing reposition, business philosophy, visual identity, online presence, and much more. They will also help develop successful paid advertising campaigns with major search engines (Google, Bing, etc.) and social media websites (Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn).
Content Marketing: Succession Marketing can implement effective content marketing strategies to attract, retain and get your audience to buy from you using engaging and powerful content for your blog posts and other assets.
The Succession marketing team can help you transform your online marketing strategy and drive more qualified leads. Hiring them means more leads - more sales and more revenue.
Reach out to Succession marketing by calling (305) 815-1150 or emailing: ana@successionmarketing.com. You can also schedule a session to learn how they can help your business.
Succession marketing is the new digital marketing agency making waves in the industry.
Recognized as one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies, Succession Marketing has made its mark in the digital marketing landscape since its inception in 2019.
The company has been on a mission to help small businesses increase their digital footprint with great success over the past 2 years.
Speaking about their experience with the Agency, Miriam Hodges, Finance Director, Future-Tech, said, "It is a pleasure working with the Succession Marketing team! Ana and Rolando are both knowledgeable, professional, and accommodating. Not only did they create a functional and informative website for Future-Tech, but they have been instrumental in giving us back valuable time by managing our social media. They take the time to learn your business and provide great insight."
Kasonya Sanchez, owner of Klassy Cleaning Professionals LLC was very appreciative of the agency’s support. He said, “Thank you for the time and the attention you have dedicated to helping me grow and improve my cleaning business over the past several months. Your professional counsel, advice, and tips have altered the way I view and conduct my business, and I’m sure your advice will continue to positively influence my future business decisions. Thank you for caring about my success and for partnering with me as my marketing consultant to help me move my business to the next level. I will continue to support you, and encourage everyone reading this to do the same. Kudos to you Ana!”
The success of the company according to its founder is due to its vision of helping small businesses achieve their marketing goal.
Speaking to Miami Vogue, Succession Marketing founder, and CEO, Ana Barrera says she founded the agency with the sole purpose of empowering businesses to dominate their market through digital strategies.
Ana has over 17 years of success generating new revenue streams through the development of B2B and B2C digital marketing and customer success initiatives as a Brand Growth Executive.
She has tremendous expertise in creating brand awareness, engagement, audience reach, and customer loyalty through the development of service programs and target communications. She also holds a Master’s of Science in Marketing from FIU and a Sustainable Business Strategy from Harvard Business School.
According to Ana, the name Succession comes from the right of a person to succeed, and it is something that will be achieved when you partner with them.
Succession Marketing Co-founder and COO, Rolando Ongay has 15+ years of experience providing organizations with client-vendor and operational management, strategic planning, quality control, and customer service.
About The Company
Succession Marketing is a digital marketing agency with an experienced team that offers dynamic digital marketing services to companies of all sizes and industries.
From startups to small and medium enterprises, Succession Marketing are experts in presenting your goods and services to your target customers – increasing your potential for obtaining new customers. Since its start in 2019, the company has partnered with several businesses in the United States and beyond to increase conversion and client retention rates.
If you've ever wanted to start your own business or simply expand your target audience for an existing enterprise, look no further than Succession Marketing. The agency offers a wide range of services such as:
Website Design and Development: Succession Marketing focuses on creating website designs that compliment your brand and attracts more customers for you. Their web development team consists of Front End and Back End Developers experienced in all forms of coding including Python, PHP, Ruby, and Java.
SEO Optimization: SM SEO team will work with you to plan, outline, and implement the steps needed to increase your search engine ranking. They’ll use white hat SEO strategies to optimize your site to boost your rankings.
Social Media Strategy: the SM team will craft strategies that allow you to leverage social media to connect your products and services to thousands of people. They’ll help you to convert your social media followers into loyal customers using smart and measurable strategies.
Digital Strategy: The team at Succession Marketing tackles the crucial components that make a rebrand successful, including your business’s location, marketing reposition, business philosophy, visual identity, online presence, and much more. They will also help develop successful paid advertising campaigns with major search engines (Google, Bing, etc.) and social media websites (Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn).
Content Marketing: Succession Marketing can implement effective content marketing strategies to attract, retain and get your audience to buy from you using engaging and powerful content for your blog posts and other assets.
The Succession marketing team can help you transform your online marketing strategy and drive more qualified leads. Hiring them means more leads - more sales and more revenue.
Reach out to Succession marketing by calling (305) 815-1150 or emailing: ana@successionmarketing.com. You can also schedule a session to learn how they can help your business.
Contact
Succession MarketingContact
Rolando Ongay
305-916-9527
www.successionmarketing.com
Ana Barrera
Ana@successionmarketing.com
305-815-1150
Rolando Ongay
305-916-9527
www.successionmarketing.com
Ana Barrera
Ana@successionmarketing.com
305-815-1150
Categories