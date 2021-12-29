Remote Theater Commemorates Attack on Congress with "Insurrection"

Remote Theater, a pioneer in live online drama, today announced the upcoming premiere of "Insurrection," a multi-story play about the impact of the 1/6/21 attack on Congress. Among the playwrights are Michael Gene Sullivan, Eugenie Chan, and Tanya Shaffer. The actors include Stacy Ross, James Carpenter, Amy Resnick, Atticus Shaindlin, Bonnie Akimoto, and Samrat Chakrabarti. Director: Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder and artistic director at Remote.