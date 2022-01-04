Karan Josan, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Port Jefferson Station, NY, January 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of hematologist-oncologist Karan Josan, MD. Dr. Josan will be practicing at 365 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 and 375 E Main St, Suite 21, Bay Shore, NY 11706.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Josan,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. “His addition will continue to enhance our ability to deliver high-quality cancer care to the Patchogue and Bay Shore communities.”
Dr. Josan has always aspired to provide better healthcare to people in need and finds the complex nature of different cancers and the latest oncology advancements challenging yet exciting. He has a particular interest in lung cancer and sickle cell disease.
”Because of the significant impact cancer has on patients, as an oncologist, I can help cure many cancers and help patients live longer,” said Dr. Josan. “It’s truly gratifying to help patients overcome cancer.”
Dr. Josan obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in India from Maharaja Agrasen Medical College. He completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center. Then he completed a Sickle Cell Fellowship at SUNY Kings County Hospital Center. Dr. Josan served as a fourth-year Chief Resident before completing his fellowship training in hematology-oncology.
“NYCBS provides world-class care to the people of NY right in their communities,” Dr. Josan said. “I am excited for the opportunity to learn from the practice and provide high-quality, comprehensive care to my patients.”
Dr. Josan speaks English, Punjabi, and Hindi.
To make an appointment with Dr. Josan, please call (631) 751-3000.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
Contact
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
