Verb™ Presents Speaker Series: “East-West Geopolitics and Why Ukraine Matters” with Steven Pifer, Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

Steven Pifer, William Perry Fellow at Stanford’s Center for International Security and Cooperation and a former Ambassador to Ukraine, will be the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series featured guest on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 5:30 pm (Pacific Time). His talk is entitled, “East-West Geopolitics and Why Ukraine Matters.”