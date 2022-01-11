Florida D20 Congressional Candidate Jim Flynn Vows to Fight Communism in the USA as Special Election is Set for January 11, 2022
West Palm Beach, FL, January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Florida D20 Congressional Candidate Jim Flynn vows to fight Communism in the USA as Special Election is set for January 11, 2022.
Jim Flynn, NPA candidate, vies for upset in FL D20 Congressional race this Tuesday as inflation tsunami rolls across USA and supply chain issues continue.
Flynn reiterates, "FL District 20 citizens do not want the universal basic income nor any form of quasi socialist government spending offered by leading contender Shelia McCormick."
Flynn's #1 issue is voter integrity and #2 is censorship by big tech. Flynn is pro police, pro border control, pro legal immigration, pro military, pro voter ID, no to national mask and vaccination mandates. Flynn is pro state power and agains federalization of elections.
Flynn supports the use of therapeutics such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and others for early treatment.
See: www.jimflynnforcongress.com
