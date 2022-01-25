‘Dr. Pam’ Gumbs Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Berkeley, CA, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ‘Dr. Pam’ Gumbs of Berkeley, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievement for over 40 years in the pharmaceutical field.
About ‘Dr. Pam’ Gumbs
Dr. Pam Gumbs is the owner and CEO of United Pharmacy in Berkeley, California. Affectionately known as ‘Dr. Pam’ by her peers and patients, and easily recognized by her New England accent, she has been a pillar of her community for more than two decades.
At United Pharmacy, she is responsible for operations including hiring, inventory, customer relations and consulting. She provides consultation services on all medications but specializes in asthma and other respiratory disorders. She also conducts Medication Therapy Management services for all patients.
‘Dr. Pam’ takes great pride in recognizing each patient as a valued individual and realizes that there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all cure. Her pharmacy provides personalized pharmaceutical services in conjunction with a patients’ full medical history with the aim of approaching every case on an individual basis. United Pharmacy’s experienced medical staff use pre-existing records to ensure that each patient receives a customized treatment plan, targeted to their specific needs.
As an extremely involved member of her community, ‘Dr. Pam’ is the consultant pharmacist for the city of Berkeley and she provides community service for Alameda County regarding substance abuse and educating youth. Dr. Gumbs is affiliated with a number of other associations including the Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International, American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, California Pharmacists Association, and the National Association of Community Pharmacists. She is president of the Alameda County Pharmacy Association and Pharmacy Representative for Alameda Alliance Health Association P & T Committee. She was elected to the office of president for the ASCP California Chapter of Consultant Pharmacist 2018-2019.
‘Dr. Pam’ Gumbs was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry. She was recently featured in the Fall 2021 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
Born on August 6, 1943 in Massachusetts, ‘Dr. Pam’ obtained a Pharm.D. from the University of California at San Francisco School of Pharmacy in 1975. She completed a Geriatrics residency at the University of California at San Francisco Geriatric Institute.
In her spare time Pam enjoys golf, reading, writing, sewing, going to museums, and seeing the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.
For further information, contact www.consultingwithdrpam.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About ‘Dr. Pam’ Gumbs
Dr. Pam Gumbs is the owner and CEO of United Pharmacy in Berkeley, California. Affectionately known as ‘Dr. Pam’ by her peers and patients, and easily recognized by her New England accent, she has been a pillar of her community for more than two decades.
At United Pharmacy, she is responsible for operations including hiring, inventory, customer relations and consulting. She provides consultation services on all medications but specializes in asthma and other respiratory disorders. She also conducts Medication Therapy Management services for all patients.
‘Dr. Pam’ takes great pride in recognizing each patient as a valued individual and realizes that there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all cure. Her pharmacy provides personalized pharmaceutical services in conjunction with a patients’ full medical history with the aim of approaching every case on an individual basis. United Pharmacy’s experienced medical staff use pre-existing records to ensure that each patient receives a customized treatment plan, targeted to their specific needs.
As an extremely involved member of her community, ‘Dr. Pam’ is the consultant pharmacist for the city of Berkeley and she provides community service for Alameda County regarding substance abuse and educating youth. Dr. Gumbs is affiliated with a number of other associations including the Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International, American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, California Pharmacists Association, and the National Association of Community Pharmacists. She is president of the Alameda County Pharmacy Association and Pharmacy Representative for Alameda Alliance Health Association P & T Committee. She was elected to the office of president for the ASCP California Chapter of Consultant Pharmacist 2018-2019.
‘Dr. Pam’ Gumbs was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry. She was recently featured in the Fall 2021 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
Born on August 6, 1943 in Massachusetts, ‘Dr. Pam’ obtained a Pharm.D. from the University of California at San Francisco School of Pharmacy in 1975. She completed a Geriatrics residency at the University of California at San Francisco Geriatric Institute.
In her spare time Pam enjoys golf, reading, writing, sewing, going to museums, and seeing the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.
For further information, contact www.consultingwithdrpam.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories