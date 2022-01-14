Lily Lisa, Philanthropist, Receives Certificate of Recognition from the City of La Puente for Her Kindness
Philanthropist and Entrepreneur, Lily Lisa continues support of La Puente seniors and homeless by donating pandemic supplies.
Los Angeles, CA, January 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lily Lisa of the Lily Lisa Collection, once again delivered pandemic supplies to the seniors in a nursing home and to the homeless of the City of La Puente. While personal protection supplies are more available than previously, there are portions of the population that still need assistance in acquiring the items.
Recently, Mayor Charlie Klinakis, and the city council of La Puente presented Lily Lisa with a Certificate of Recognition for two years of her generosity. Lily Lisa brought supplies of facemasks, hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, liquid hand soap, gloves and toilet paper to meet the need. Said Mayor Klinakis, “You represent the best in heart and display the true meaning of paying it forward, making a difference in people’s lives simply because you care.”
As it is in Lily Lisa’s heart to help people, the ever-resourceful Lily delivers personal protection supplies where she sees a need, including to All Saints Church in Beverly Hills and to many in the surrounding community. However, she cannot do it all alone and shares the opportunity to be of service as routine in her daily life.
Warm-hearted and graceful, Lily Lisa feels very blessed to be able to help others. She inspires and encourages us all to be kind and show love. Lily is love in action and sees the current situation as an opportunity to always be willing to assist in relief efforts and be sensitive to others needs.
Lily Lisa is a spiritual, prayerful person, and an inspiration. Her efforts motivate us to be like-minded and to be generous with what we have. As interviewed by media in La Puente, Lily commented, “The supplies have been hard for some people to get but they are a necessity for personal protection. I am happy that I could help the La Puente community.”
A long-time advocate for the homeless, Lily Lisa has extended her concerns of helping to provide for the larger population. She presents a challenge to her fellow man to take the time and effort to help those less fortunate. “We are all essential to unite in care for one another in ways unique to oneself.”
Lily Lisa says, “My desire is that this will inspire more people to do the same in their own communities. Together, let’s continue to pray that the pandemic will be over soon. With the efforts of us all, I believe that tomorrow, the world will be a more beautiful place. God Bless America, God Bless the World.”
