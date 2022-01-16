Autopilot, Inc. Achieves AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications
Autopilot, Inc. (“Autopilot”), a leading precision manufacturing company, has recently achieved AS9100D / ISO 9001:2015 certification.
Bozeman, MT, January 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Autopilot, Inc. (“Autopilot”), a leading precision manufacturing company, has recently achieved AS9100D / ISO 9001:2015 certification. “I am proud to announce that Autopilot has obtained AS9100 certification. Autopilot is the only AS9100 certified manufacturer in the Gallatin Valley and now on a short list of only 12 certified bodies in the State of Montana,” said Matt McCune, Founder and President of Autopilot. AS9100 is the worldwide adopted standard for quality management systems in the production and distribution of aerospace, aviation and defense goods.
The certification allows Autopilot to work with many of the nation’s top aerospace, defense and space exploration companies and caps off a busy year of expansion. “Our team has been prepping for this for over a year,” according to Matt Lindsay, Autopilot’s Vice President. “The certification, coupled with our recent expansion into a new manufacturing center, purchase of new CNC machine tools and addition of staff, allows us to continue our commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations.”
“We plan to raise the bar for manufacturing quality in the great State of Montana,” added McCune. “We are relentlessly pursuing our Vision: Be a world class manufacturer in Bozeman, Montana.”
About Autopilot, Inc.
Founded in 2006, Autopilot’s customers span many industries, including the outdoor industry, aerospace / defense, photonics / imaging and many other commercial enterprises. Utilizing state of the art CNC machine tools and programming software, Autopilot’s team members specialize in producing parts with complex geometries and exotic materials with production quantities ranging from one piece to over 100,000 parts per year for customers.
