Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely Presented Before the Mexican Congress’ Parliament of Sustainable Peace for the Indigenous People Mexico-Africa
Queen Mother, Community Mayor of Harlem, Dedicated Her 15 Minute Speech to the Immigrant Children Whose Lives Were Lost in the January 9th, 2022 Fire in the Bronx, NYC, USA
Harlem, NY, January 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Statement by Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely:
“This congressional session has helped us begin the process of Intergenerational change for young people. Negotiating to bring young people to the table has been an honor, and very moving for me as an elder. The young people have been telling me: 'We don’t want to wait Queen Mother, we want to move.' They want to DO, so I am pushing them out TO DO. We want to always include youth in whatever we do… inter-generational is the principle we need to move the leadership to the next level. I came here to Mexico to be engaged with the invitation of youth and make sure their concern is placed before those in power…”
The Parliament of Sustainable Peace for the Indigenous People Mexico - Africa was a historical event that took place at the Senate of the Republic of Mexico this January 14th, 2022, with the mission of creating a safe space of open dialogue to share best practices and commitment from the representatives of Mexico, Africa, United Nations, Civil Society and Indigenous People, bringing together the voices of all these International Actors indigenous peoples, with the intention of promoting and defending the human rights of peoples who still retain the customs and traditions within the ancestral worldview and thus join efforts between Mexico and Africa to strengthen the SDG 16 of peace, justice and strong institutions of the United Nations.
The full senate session can be found here: https://fb.watch/axD3GlPQor/
Note: Queen Mother’s Speech takes place from 21:00 - 38:30
For more information please contact:
Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely at newfuturephotos@gmail.com
To receive the finalized document on “Sustainable Peace for Indigenous Peoples” please contact the organizer: Michelle Ivonne Macias de pozo at michmacias96@gmail.com
Note: Organizations/Sponsors of the Document include
New Future Foundation Inc.
Man Up Campaign, USA Inc.
Man up Campaign, Mexico Chapter MX
Federación de Líderes por las Naciones
