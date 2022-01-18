Clicks and Bricks Announces Interview with Joe Siecinski, Owner and Co-Founder of BrainSHARE
Clicks and Bricks announces episode 128 of their podcast, an interview with Joe Siecinski of BrainSHARE.
St. Louis, MO, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- www.clicksandbrickspodcast.com
“Earn more, work less,” says owner of BrainSHARE, Joe Siecinski. He is one of the top 10 business coaches in Silicon Valley and he came all the way from a small town in Missouri named Arnold. Never underestimate small town folk and what hard work and a great mind can accomplish.
About Clicks and Bricks: Clicks and Bricks is a St. Louis based podcast, hosted by Ken Cox, helping small to midsize companies showcase their products and services from all over the US. Ken is a forward-thinking, technology-driven business man. The podcast not only spotlights these growing companies but also seeks their advice about what pieces of technology have worked best for them.
About Joe Siecinski:/.gvfbbv Joe has coached over 1000 different clients throughout the US, teaching them the true key to being a successful and effective leader. He has been in the business of improving businesses and all encompassing relationships for 13 years and has been very successful in doing so. He focuses on the 5 disciplines of exponential growth by guiding CEOs and executive teams to develop and grow in confidence, agility, awareness, and leadership essentials in order to expand their influence, communicate effectively, cultivate strong relationships, and help develop others. Listen to the episode to learn some of Joe’s best advice and how he can help your business grow.
“Earn more, work less,” says owner of BrainSHARE, Joe Siecinski. He is one of the top 10 business coaches in Silicon Valley and he came all the way from a small town in Missouri named Arnold. Never underestimate small town folk and what hard work and a great mind can accomplish.
About Clicks and Bricks: Clicks and Bricks is a St. Louis based podcast, hosted by Ken Cox, helping small to midsize companies showcase their products and services from all over the US. Ken is a forward-thinking, technology-driven business man. The podcast not only spotlights these growing companies but also seeks their advice about what pieces of technology have worked best for them.
About Joe Siecinski:/.gvfbbv Joe has coached over 1000 different clients throughout the US, teaching them the true key to being a successful and effective leader. He has been in the business of improving businesses and all encompassing relationships for 13 years and has been very successful in doing so. He focuses on the 5 disciplines of exponential growth by guiding CEOs and executive teams to develop and grow in confidence, agility, awareness, and leadership essentials in order to expand their influence, communicate effectively, cultivate strong relationships, and help develop others. Listen to the episode to learn some of Joe’s best advice and how he can help your business grow.
Contact
HostirianContact
Debbi LeClair
800-615-9349
https://www.hostirian.com
Debbi LeClair
800-615-9349
https://www.hostirian.com
Categories