Assistance Home Care Acquires Senior Services Unlimited of St. Louis
Assistance Home Care announces the acquisition of Senior Services of St. Louis. This strategic alignment allows expand upon our local home care services in the greater St. Louis area while ensuring that Senior Services Unlimited's Clients and Caregivers experienced a seamless transition.
St. Louis, MO, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Assistance Home Care, a provider of in-home senior care services, today announced the acquisition of Senior Services Unlimited of St. Louis, MO for an undisclosed amount.
Allen Serfas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Assistance Home Care, commented, “We are so excited for the opportunity to build upon the 35-year legacy that Senior Services Unlimited has built serving the greater St. Louis senior home care market. We are incredibly proud to continue to serve their existing client base and support their incredibly loyal group of Care Professionals. This acquisition is in strong alignment with our Core Values that focus on serving both our clients and teammates in a respectful manner and exceeding expectations.
“Senior Services has established themselves as household name serving countless families over the past 35 years throughout St. Louis and we are honored to be able to continue to deliver upon their mission,” said Serfas.
Stacey Valeriote, Chief Executive Officer of Senior Services Unlimited, commented, “It was important to partner with a company that shared our commitment to serve our clients and caregivers, especially given the current market conditions. Assistance Home Care has an excellent reputation in our market area, and we are happy to know that our clients and employees will be in such good hands of a family-owned business that operates in alignment with our values that allowed us to flourish for all these years.”
Serfas added, “While we are committed to continued organic growth in our existing and new markets, strategic acquisitions continue to be a part of our growth strategy. We are focused on opportunities that will allow us to leverage our strong administrative support team and service offerings in our existing and target markets.”
